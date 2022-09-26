Haiti: Ministry of Economy burned in Gonaives and paralyzed Port-au-Prince

The Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince, woke up paralyzed this Monday in response to a call for a three-day general strike formulated by two of the most powerful drivers’ unions in the country, while it is reported that Haitians set fire to the Ministry of Economy and Finance in Gonaives .

At the head of this protest movement, which has as its base point the rejection of the increase in fuel pricess, are the United Front of Transporters and Workers of Haiti (Futrah) and the Association of Owners and Drivers.

The situation in Gonavie is complicated, according to reports. All the main entrances to the city are blocked by barricades.

Early, protesters set fire to the Artibonite Departmental Directorate office of the Ministry of Economy and Finance and vandalized all its addresses. Archival documents were reduced to ashes.

Meanwhile, press reports from the capital city indicate that public transport service and large-scale commerce are “completely paralyzed”.

The noisy capital city woke up under a state of tension, with its neighbors fearful that incidents, specifically looting and attacks on businesses, could occur as the day progressed.

In the center of the city, in Delmas, in Pétion Ville, all work is paralyzed, according to a report by the Gazette Haiti News. Banking, commercial, store and public institution activities were suspended.

Transport federations are trying to force Prime Minister Ariel Henry to withdraw the decision to increase the price of petroleum products on the market.

After completing the three days of scheduled strike, the transport unions intend to radicalize the struggle by calling for street protests on the 28th and 29th, together with political organizations, then to demand the resignation of the head of government, Ariel Henry.