Haiti: Solution or tragedy | Daily Listin

Santo Domingo, DR.

At the end of the 18th century, Haiti was one of France’s richest colonies, until a rebellion by blacks brought from Africa ended that economic boom. Between 1801-1803, Toussaint Louverture led a revolt and Dessalines proclaimed independence in 1804.

Since then, the heirs of blacks and mulattoes with different dialects and customs have led that nation, the poorest in the Western Hemisphere, generating misery, which has led them to see the Dominican Republic as the land of promise.

The growth of the sugar industry meant that the Dominican Republic, from the middle of the 20th century, used Haitian labor, a situation that today has extended to agriculture, the construction industry and other trades, without the strict regularization of our immigration laws.

Until the end of the dictatorship of Jean Claude Duvalier (1986), the border region was practically under control. Traditional Dominican businessmen remember when they visited Haiti, without an escort, driving their vehicles, observing a high flow of tourists. The situation changed when a democracy without structures was attempted and the Army was dissolved.

Regarding illegal immigration, now it only applies to recommend solutions, presenting a diagnosis with responsible and rational plans, starting with the control of the military and the unworthy immigration inspector who allow the entry of illegal immigrants, but without forgetting the consul who grants unjustified visas, much less that if they do not find work, they would not be motivated to come.

If we continue to neglect Haitians in the future, we could suffer what is known as “the Balkanization of a State”, which consists of the process of fragmentation of a nation with its whole territory, geographical, administrative or political unit, as happened with Kosovo. that broke away from Serbia (2008).

Haitians have not settled in a certain province, as in the case of Serbia with Kosovo, but are scattered throughout the national geography. If the migratory laws are strictly complied with, this danger can be gradually counteracted, but with the severity of a Roman censor.

With 1/4 of the “virile indignation” of national sectors in rejection of the entry of illegal Haitians, which is necessary to alert the governments in this situation of national security, but with a rational perspective, without hatred, they would be combated in a more effective demons such as drug trafficking and corruption in a country where we all know each other.

The State must continue to strengthen the supervised military presence on the border, emphasizing that despite the economic crisis, military structures are being strengthened, improving their training, training and equipment, implementing technologies, and with a better quality of life for the soldier.

There is a lack of incentives and optimal specialization for the staff of the General Directorate of Migration, as well as the implementation of a geopolitical observatory as an added value.

The governments, with the support of the Dominican business community, must identify and execute essential projects, creating industries in the border provinces, strategic assets, managing development, such as the installation of vocational schools for the Armed Forces to teach trades that are later sources of work.

At the border, especially in schools, the day should begin with the hoisting of the National Flag to the beat of the National Anthem, to later see tractors in action, irrigation canals working, seeds and fertilizers so that the land produces food and hear cattle on the move, with well-paid Dominican owners and workforce.

There is international pressure for the Dominican Republic to carry Haiti like Sisyphus with its sentence, where some Dominicans have joined it, this being the country that has given up a large part of its budget to feed, provide medical care and education to nationals. illegal Haitians, specifying that the progress of Haiti guarantees us peace.

A diplomacy that explains reality well is needed . They there and we here.

The Haitian solution entails a multinational effort with a planned intervention, creating the structures of a State that imposes order with a “social engineering” that brings food, health, education and work, so that a stampede to the East does not occur.

On an island where approximately 11 million inhabitants live on each side, what would happen if in the West, the deforested part, with few rivers, without enough food, poor medical services and unemployment, now with rampant violence and criminality, were reached by gravity to human despair, where would they go? To the Dominican Republic!!

What use would so much effort have been if a misfortune of such magnitude occurred in the future? The alternative is solution or tragedy. We are on time.