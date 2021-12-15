Haiti, tanker explodes: at least 50 dead
Many children are among the victims. Numerous injuries were transported to hospitals in the city of Cap-Haitien, in the north of the island. Three days of national mourning decreed
At least 50 people, including many children, are the provisional toll of the explosion of a tanker in the city of Cap-Haitien, in northern Haiti. Numerous also the injured who were transported to the hospitals in the area.
The fact
deepening
Haiti, the toll from the earthquake rises to at least 2,189 dead
It is the Deputy Mayor of Cap-Haitien, Patrick Almonor who adds further details: “I observed on the spot between 50 and 54 people burned alive. Impossible to identify them “, he underlines, adding that” following the explosion, around twenty houses in the area also caught fire, causing fear of a greater number of victims even if – he specifies – we are not yet able to provide details on the number of victims inside the houses. “. The accident occurred shortly after midnight (local time) when the large vehicle overturned and started leaking some fuel. Immediately, according to reports from local sources, many would have approached to try to steal gasoline. Then the sudden and violent explosion that injured dozens of people present, including many children. “It looked like hell – says one of the residents – I was sleeping when I heard the roar.” For the moment the firefighters have managed to contain the fire but it will take time before it is put out.
The situation in the country
deepening
11 years ago the Haiti earthquake: the news in 15 photos
There is a serious shortage of fuel in the country due to thefts carried out by powerful local gangs. Precisely for this reason, last Monday there were new demonstrations with thousands of people taking to the streets of the capital Port-au-Prince to protest against the increases in the price of fuel. Protests implemented with roadblocks, tire burns and the installation of barricades in different parts of the country.