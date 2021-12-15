Haiti, tanker explodes: at least 50 dead

The fact

deepening





Haiti, the toll from the earthquake rises to at least 2,189 dead

It is the Deputy Mayor of Cap-Haitien, Patrick Almonor who adds further details: “I observed on the spot between 50 and 54 people burned alive. Impossible to identify them “, he underlines, adding that” following the explosion, around twenty houses in the area also caught fire, causing fear of a greater number of victims even if – he specifies – we are not yet able to provide details on the number of victims inside the houses. “. The accident occurred shortly after midnight (local time) when the large vehicle overturned and started leaking some fuel. Immediately, according to reports from local sources, many would have approached to try to steal gasoline. Then the sudden and violent explosion that injured dozens of people present, including many children. “It looked like hell – says one of the residents – I was sleeping when I heard the roar.” For the moment the firefighters have managed to contain the fire but it will take time before it is put out.