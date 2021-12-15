World

Haiti, tanker explodes: at least 50 dead

Photo of James Reno James Reno4 hours ago
0 17 1 minute read

Many children are among the victims. Numerous injuries were transported to hospitals in the city of Cap-Haitien, in the north of the island. Three days of national mourning decreed

At least 50 people, including many children, are the provisional toll of the explosion of a tanker in the city of Cap-Haitien, in northern Haiti. Numerous also the injured who were transported to the hospitals in the area.

The fact

deepening



Haiti, the toll from the earthquake rises to at least 2,189 dead

It is the Deputy Mayor of Cap-Haitien, Patrick Almonor who adds further details: “I observed on the spot between 50 and 54 people burned alive. Impossible to identify them “, he underlines, adding that” following the explosion, around twenty houses in the area also caught fire, causing fear of a greater number of victims even if – he specifies – we are not yet able to provide details on the number of victims inside the houses. “. The accident occurred shortly after midnight (local time) when the large vehicle overturned and started leaking some fuel. Immediately, according to reports from local sources, many would have approached to try to steal gasoline. Then the sudden and violent explosion that injured dozens of people present, including many children. “It looked like hell – says one of the residents – I was sleeping when I heard the roar.” For the moment the firefighters have managed to contain the fire but it will take time before it is put out.

The situation in the country

deepening



11 years ago the Haiti earthquake: the news in 15 photos

There is a serious shortage of fuel in the country due to thefts carried out by powerful local gangs. Precisely for this reason, last Monday there were new demonstrations with thousands of people taking to the streets of the capital Port-au-Prince to protest against the increases in the price of fuel. Protests implemented with roadblocks, tire burns and the installation of barricades in different parts of the country.

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno4 hours ago
0 17 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Coronavirus in Italy and in the world: news and bulletin of Covid cases today November 36

3 weeks ago

Yemen, the slaughter of children due to the war

3 weeks ago

Russia, 1,247 deaths in 24 hours, never so many since the beginning of Covid – Europe

4 weeks ago

The American submarine in the China Sea had hit a mountain

November 2, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button