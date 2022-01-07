Haiti, two journalists killed by gangs in shooting – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – PORT-AU-PRINCE, 06 JAN – Two Haitian journalists were murdered yesterday by a gang active in an area on the outskirts of the capital of Haiti, Port-au-Prince. This was announced by the radio station where one of the victims worked.



The reporters were killed in a shooting from which a third journalist accompanying them managed to escape, Radio Ecoute Fm explained. The two victims had just conducted an interview with a local crime boss, reports the Haiti24 portal. These are Amady John Wesley and Wilkens Louissaint, who worked for local media. The two were murdered in the Laboule 12 district of the capital, shortly after interviewing a criminal boss in the area known by the nickname ‘Ti Makak’. The third reporter escaped when another rival criminal gang arrived and opened fire. According to local media, eyewitnesses say that after the assassination the bandits burned the bodies of the two victims. (HANDLE).

