Haitian Ambassador confirms delivery of formal request for international aid for the Haitian crisis

Haiti “formally” requested international assistance to deal with the serious security crisis generated by criminal gangs, since the national police cannot solve it without help, Bocchit Edmond, the Haitian ambassador to the United States, told AFP on Friday.

“I can confirm that we have requested assistance to our international partners,” Edmond said. “For Haiti, this is a security issue that our national police cannot handle alone.”

The ambassador clarified that “we should not present it as a foreign force for the occupation of Haitian territory,” on the sidelines of the general assembly of the Organization of American States (OAS) in Lima.

“We are facing a difficult moment and we cannot solve it by ourselves,” he insisted. “It’s a matter of national security.”

The diplomat said that aid was formally requested on Thursday and Haiti hopes “that the international community and international partners decide what kind of form that assistance will take.”

Since Haiti announced hikes in gasoline prices on September 11, the unstable country has experienced riots, looting and demonstrations. For years, the Haitian police barely has a little more than 10,000 troops throughout the country and is overwhelmed.

The country’s largest fuel import terminal, in Varreux, is under the control of powerful armed gangs.

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, who on Thursday arranged a meeting with her Haitian and US counterparts, Jean Victor Geneus and Antony Blinken, to discuss the aid, said that “The solution to this crisis must be led by Haiti.”

“We also call to restore the fuel supply of the Varreux terminal and provide robust security assistance to Haiti. We will work together to help restore peace and stability in Haiti,” Joly said on Twitter on Friday.

“If we can get help today, it would be the best decision. As soon as possible, because we can’t wait any longer,” stressed the Haitian ambassador in Washington DC.

“There is a human tragedy brewing. Added to everything we had before, we have a resurgence of the cholera problemEdmond said.

The fuel crisis has meant that “hospitals can’t work, children can’t go to school… It’s a humanitarian issue.”

Blinken said Thursday on Twitter that met with the Haitian foreign minister in Lima and conveyed “the unwavering support” of the United States.

“We remain committed to helping Haiti, restoring security and democratic order so that all Haitians have a better future,” said the US Secretary of State.

The ONU warned on Thursday of the risk of an explosion of anger, and called for the creation of a humanitarian corridor to mitigate the blockade of the fuel import terminal in order to resume services and re-availability of drinking water.