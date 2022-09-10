Haitian bandits not welcome in the country

Murders, kidnappings, vehicle theft, illegal possession and distribution of weapons, participation in criminal entities, are some of the accusations and reasons why the Haitian National Police has issued wanted alerts against the majority of Haitians whom the Dominican president , Luis Abinader, prohibited his entry into the country.

In addition to leaders of criminal gangs, Abinader ordered last Wednesday the impediment of entry to the former interim prime minister of Haiti, Claude Joseph, with whom he has had some friction during the last year.

However, Claude Joseph is the only one on the list of individuals who for the Dominican Government constitute “some type of threat against national security and the interests of the Republic”, who is not included among the alerts and files published by the Haitian police. .

The others are led by Jimmy Cherizier, a former police officer who leads the G9, the largest coalition of gangs in Port-au-Prince, made up of nine of the strongest armed groups in the Haitian capital, and who are helped by other smaller groups throughout the city. city.

Cherizier, according to the Insight Crime website, an organization that delves into organized crime in Latin America and the Caribbean, was expelled from the police ranks in December 2018, suspected of a massacre listed as one of the worst in that country in years. : the La Saline massacre.

However, his people see him as a hero in the Lower Delmas sector, where he is better known by his alias “Barbecue”, a nickname he received because his mother was a barbeque seller, not because he is accused of setting citizens on fire. .

An internal investigative report from the Haitian Police Criminal Affairs Office accessed by The Associated Press, according to an Associated Press publication in June 2019, called for the arrest of Cherizier and 68 others on charges that included murder and rape.

Cherizier denied to journalists from the US agency any relationship with the massacre and affirmed that his enemies related him to what happened as revenge. Weeks after the fact, the police accused him of being discharged without reason and expelled him from the force.

Innocent Vitel’Homme, known as Vitelom, has been on a wanted notice since January 6 last year along with 20 other gang leaders. He is the founder of the Gang Vitelom, indicated by the Haitian authorities as one of the groups allied to the 400 Mawozo.

He is also identified as Torcelle or Torcel by the city where he has established the headquarters of his gang, called Tòsèl and Taba 70, according to Haitian media.

Last May, Haitian police cornered him and tried to catch him in a failed manhunt in Pernier, a suburb of Port-au-Prince. In addition, he has been wanted for his connection to several cases of kidnapping, murder and vehicle theft in the Petion-Ville jurisdiction.

The Haitian outlet Juno7 reports that Destina Renel, famous under the nickname Ti Lapli, “is imposing his law in Gran Ravin”, a section of the commune that is part of Acul-du-Nord, in the North department. The accusations for which the police are pursuing him include murder and kidnapping, especially of freight trucks.

The Spanish press agency EFE published on May 30 that Ti Lapli’s organization, along with Bougoy and 100 Jours, set their sights on minors to arm them.

In October 2020, Ti Lapli appeared on a radio broadcast to state that he had kidnapped a top lottery executive because Barbecue was not providing funding for his gang.

Joseph Wilson, alias “Lanmò San Jou”, which can be translated as ‘Death does not know what day it will come’, is credited with leading the 400 Mawozo gang.

It is estimated that this group was created in 2016 and had its beginnings by stealing animals, but they have spread. Their specialty is kidnapping large groups for ransom and they are assiduous in diverting Dominican cargo vehicles to rob them.

His name is translated as “the 400 vulgar” and “the 400 inexperienced”. Half of the kidnappings in Haiti are attributed to this gang with the aim of obtaining money, in addition to creating crises and political destabilization.

On the other hand, the leader of the Chen Mechan group is included in the same list as the rest of the most wanted criminals in Haiti. Claudy Célestin, aka the Evil Dog and also known as Steveson Pierre, has been accused of executing his own aides and gang members. In 2016, Célestin was arrested after the population denounced his multiple robberies in the Shada area, near his residence, according to the document “Violent clashes between armed gangs: RNDDH demands protection of the Haitian population”, presented by the National Network Defense of Human Rights (RNDDH).

However, two years later he was released by Jovenel Moïse. He took back control of the area and they charge a kind of fee to the companies established there so that they can operate in peace.

The head of the “evil dogs” has a foundation called Ti Zanmi, whose structure is used by political authorities and members of the private sector to justify the funds paid to the Chen Mechan base under the label of social activities, the document explains. published last May.

Ézéchiel Alexandre, leader of the Baz Pilat or Base de Pilato gang, was arrested in downtown Port-au-Prince at the end of June for his alleged involvement in acts of murder, illegal possession of firearms, rape and armed robbery. , according to print media in that country.

The executive director of the RNDDH, Pierre Espérance, in an interview with Haiti Infos Pro, stated that Alexandre was involved in the massacres of La Saline, Bel-Air, Pont-Rouge and Cité-Soleil.

Chery Christ-Roi, of the armed gang Ti Bwa and whose alias is Chris-La, as well as Alectis Serge Renel, whose alias is Ti Junior, are also part of the list of non grata in the country.

According to information published by the Haiti 24 portal, both broke into at least 150 houses located in the La Saline Project, Rue Desmangles and Rue du Quai, and executed their residents on the night of November 13, 2018.

Among the last on the list is Ti Gabriel, whose given name is Jean-Pierre Gabriel, who controls Cité Soleil.

The report “Killing with impunity”, published by the International Human Rights Clinic of Harvard Law School and the Observatory of Crimes against Humanity, states that he supported the government opposition during “peyi lok”.

Members of this criminal clan once occupied a police station for a whole week.

Kempes Sanon from Baz BelAir, Orlichen Emile (Pe Lebren) from Baz Delmas and Felix Monel (Mikano) from Baz Waff Jeremie are other characters who were banned from entering the country due to their relationships with the more than 50 criminal groups that are actively operating in Haiti.

These groups have increased the state of lack of control and violence, as well as the sociopolitical crisis in which the nation lived since before the assassination of its president, Jovenel Moïse.