Haitian migrants arrive at Cienfuegos beach

The Cienfuegos Red Cross recently reported the arrival of 141 irregular Haitian migrants at La Tatagua beach. The group left Guanaba Island for Miami, United States.

The ship sailed through Caribbean waters for eight full days until it ran aground this weekend in the aforementioned resort. Due to bad weather and sea conditions, the ship lost its course, landing about 50 kilometers from the capital city of Cienfuegos.

22 children were traveling in the group, in addition to several elderly and pregnant women. This was reported by the Head of Operations of the Red Cross in the Pearl of the South, Nadezka Carvajal Ruíz. First-order rescue and health care work was immediately coordinated, as established by protocol in these cases.

The castaways were transferred to the Ismaelillo pioneer camp. There they are cared for by Cuban personnel while awaiting future repatriation procedures.

By the way, the Cuban authorities will contact their Haitian counterparts in the next few hours to assess the current situation. Both parties will seek the safest and fastest solution for this group to return to their country voluntarily.

Each step, in processes with these characteristics, is attached to several international commitments signed by Havana.

Joint operation against the flow of Haitian migrants

A joint operation was created on the island with the aim of dealing with the growing flow of Haitian migrants. To do this, the multidisciplinary group is made up of: the Red Cross, the provincial government of Cienfuegos, Immigration and Immigration, as well as Public Health.

A few weeks ago, the Cuban government completed the repatriation of 178 irregular Haitian migrants. In that case they had arrived at the shores of the Caibarién municipality, in Villa Clara.

In recent months, similar events have been repeated on the southern and northern coasts of the Cuban archipelago.