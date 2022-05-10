Haitian police confirm bus hijacking

A dozen people, including eight Turkish citizens, was kidnapped by a gang on Sunday while traveling by bus from the Dominican Republic to Port-au-Prince, officials said Monday.

Turkey’s honorary consul in Haiti, Hugues Josue, told AFP that the hostages are members of the Ashape Muslim association.which offers language courses and religious education, according to the organization’s website.

“During the kidnapping, they got off the bus they were traveling on and they had time to get in touch with your organization,” said Josue. Haitian police confirmed the kidnapping.

They were on a bus that left Santo Domingo, the capital of the neighboring Dominican Republic, with “a Dominican driver, a Haitian presenter and 10 passengers,” said Michaelle Durandis, a representative of the Metro bus company.

Eight Turks “Among the 10 passengers, there were eight Turks and two Haitians”, Durandis detailed to the Haitian radio station Vision 2000.

The Turkish citizens, five men and three women between the ages of 20 and 26, were kidnapped east of Port-au-Prince, between the communes of Croix des Bouquets and Ganthier, it added.

The incident comes as the Caribbean country is experiencing a wave of attacks by increasingly powerful gangs.

rival gangs

The United Nations said last week that clashes between rival gangs in the oppressed northern districts of Port-au-Prince, which broke out on April 24, they left at least 75 people deadincluding women and children.

The agency said it was “deeply concerned about the rapidly deteriorating security situation” in the Haitian capital.

For decades, armed gangs have had a strong presence in the poorest neighborhoods of Port-au-Prince, but in recent years they have strengthened and have drastically increased their control in the Haitian capital and in the country in general. This situation caused the numbers of murders and kidnappings to skyrocket.

Last October, the “400 Mawozo” gang kidnapped a group of 17 American missionaries and their families, including five children.

After five members of the group were released, the rest fled to safe areas in December.

Last week, the Haitian National Police announced that one of the main leaders of the 400 Mawozo gang, Germine Joly, had been extradited to the United States, where he faces charges of kidnapping, smuggling and importing weapons of war.

express kidnapping

The 400 Mawozo gang, one of the largest in Haiti, uses “express kidnapping” on public roads to later negotiate the freedom of the victim.

clashes

400 Mawozo, translated into Spanish means ‘pariguayo’ or inexperienced person. It is stated that it was founded in 2016 and two years later it begins to gain notoriety by clashing with other gangs.