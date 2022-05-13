NewsWorld

Haitian Police Say Freed Kidnapped Capital Coach Line Passengers Traveling to DR

The Haitian National Police reported this Thursday that it released a group of kidnapped passengers in the commune of Croix-des-Bouquetsbut it is not about the missionaries who traveled with the Dominican company Metro.

“The Haitian National Police (HNP) during an operation carried out this morning, Thursday, May 12, 2022, released the passengers who were kidnapped by armed individuals in the commune of Croix-des-Bouquets”, the police authorities of the neighboring country published on their Twitter account.

Law enforcement officers recovered the bus from Capital Coach Line in which the passengers were preparing to travel from that city to the Dominican Republic.

In a video that they added to the tweet, it is observed that on the bus, almost empty, there were infants and various people with Haitian features.

This is the second bus hijacking to become public in less than a week. Last Sunday a passenger vehicle owned by the Dominican company Subway Tourist Services that carried out the route Santo Domingo-Port-au-Prince he was kidnapped with 10 Turkish missionaries.

Similarly, the driver, who is Dominican, and the travel assistants, who are Haitian, are included in the group of hostages.

No gang has claimed the deed. While the Dominican authorities and the executives of the company are carrying out the necessary negotiations and steps to safeguard the life of the group.

The Police Nationale d’Haïti (PNH) lors d’une operation menée, ce matin Jeudi 12 mai 2022, a liberated des passagers que ont été enlevés par des individuals armés dans la commune de la Croix-des-Bouquets. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/PFBbTvXc6V

— PNH (@pnh_officiel) May 12, 2022

The forces of l’ordre ont récupéré the bus of the company Capital Coach Line à bord duquel ces passagers s’apprêtaient à surrender in République Dominicaine. (2/2)
#pnhhaiti pic.twitter.com/u1VPohOZys

— PNH (@pnh_officiel) May 12, 2022

