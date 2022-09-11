Haitian politicians reject measure against Claude Joseph

Haitian leaders in Haiti They have questioned the decision of the Dominican president, Luis Abinader, to prohibit the entry to the Dominican Republic of the former Minister of Foreign Affairs of that country, claude josephbecause as they understand it is linked to leaders of violent gangs that control much of that country, according to the Haitian newspaper Le Nouvelliste.

“I do not understand that the name of a representative of my country is associated with those of gang leaders, it is intolerable. I recommend the Haitian State, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to take measures with the Dominican government to restore the situation,” demanded Liné Balthazar, president of the Haitian Tèt Kale Party, suggesting that “the Haitian State act because nothing prevents what happened to claude joseph happens to those who currently lead”.

In another order, the executive director of the National Network for the Defense of Human Rights (RNDDH) says that it is difficult for him to understand “the hatred of Dominicans towards claude joseph“. “Though claude joseph he was interim prime minister during the administration of president Moïse during which there were many human rights violations, there was never a file that revealed any relationship between Mr. Joseph and bandits. Putting it on a list with leaders of the G-9 and the G-Pèp is a serious incident”.

The former Artibonite senator Youri Latortue considered the measure “disgusting”, according to Le Nouvelliste: “As a former interim prime minister, we cannot accept that the name of claude joseph appear on this list along with those of gang leaders. She is an affront”, criticized Youri Latortue.

For his part, former deputy Abel Descollines considered that the Haitian government should not remain indifferent to such a decision. “It is a decision that can contribute to tarnishing the image and reputation of Haiti. Within the framework of diplomatic relations between the republics, the government must call the Dominican foreign minister to clarify and remedy this affront,” the former parliamentarian wished.

RELATED

While the representative of the Collective of Former Deputies (CADOA), Abel Descollines, considers that the measure “is a decision of the Dominican State and that it is detrimental to the Haitian nation. Yes claude joseph He has nothing to reproach himself with, he must appeal to the Inter-American Court of Human Rights,” he judged.

Former Acting Prime Minister of Haiti, claude josephdeclared upon learning of the situation, that it is “an honor” that the Dominican government has prohibited him from entering the Dominican Republic along with 12 leaders of bands Haitians.

“President Luis Abinader prohibited me from entering the Dominican Republic. He lists me as the number 1 enemy of Dominican racists. It is not a penalty. It is an honor. I received it on behalf of Father Desalin, Tousen and Kristóf. We will continue to fight to build the country in the dimensions of history, ”said the former Haitian official in two messages posted on his Twitter account.

The same package that Joseph was included in includes people linked to the bands armed with Haitithose that keep the population in anxiety with their confrontations and the indiscriminate kidnappings that are the order of the day.

One of them is Jimmy Chérizier, alias Barbecue, a former police officer known for forming the criminal federation of nine gangs, G9 and Familia, one of the most powerful in Port-au-Prince, the Haitian capital. Chérizier is accused of participating in the La Saline massacre, which left at least 71 dead.

Another on the list is Joseph Wilson known as Lanmo San Jou, from the band 400 Mawozo. Wilson is charged with murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, carjacking and hijacking trucks with merchandise. The 400 Mawozo gang became known internationally last year after the kidnapping of 17 foreign missionaries: 16 Americans and one from Canada.

Vitel’Homme Innocent, better known as Vitelom, is another noted leader of a gang that operates primarily in Torcelle. local media of Haiti They reported at the end of last July that Innocent was wounded during a police operation. In January 2021, the National Police of Haiti issued a search warrant for Innocent, who is charged with murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and carjacking.

These Haitian police arrest warrants include Renel Destina, from the Grand Ravine gang, which operates in the homonymous neighborhood, a section of the Croix-des-Bouquet commune. This gang was part of the G9 and being part of that coalition kidnapped Wolf Hall, a lottery businessman, in 2020.

Destina, known as Ti Lapli, is wanted for murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, vehicle theft, and vehicle theft. It is also to the leader of this gang that the kidnapping of the Dominican brothers Maicol Enrique and Antonio Campusano, in February 2021, is attributed.

Celestin Claudy, better known as Chen Mechan, is wanted by the Haitian authorities for murder, illegal possession of firearms and conspiracy. He is also accused of being the leader of the Chen Mechan gang, which operates in the Carrefour-Tabarre area.

This is the gang that led, along with its rival 400 Mawozo, an outbreak of violence last April, with clashes that left dozens of victims and hundreds displaced in Cité Soleil.