Haitianization is sustained by low wages in the DR

Santo Domingo, DR.

Business leader Pedro Brache’s proposal for the employer sector to voluntarily adjust wages taking into consideration the levels of inflation that the country has suffered in the last year is one of the most sensible and fair suggestions of recent times.

Brache is the president of the National Council of Private Enterprise, CONEP, and of the owners of Pasteurizadora Rica, one of the most popular companies in the country, which is also famous for treating its workers well and worrying about their growth levels. , based on the smiling philosophy of Dr. Julio Brache, the founder.

Mr. Pedro Brache’s proposal is not idle. During the COVID-19 pandemic, companies lost money and many of their staff emigrated to find the streets in crisis. However, companies in the pharmaceutical industrial sector, pharmacies and related companies grew enormously. And industries have already recovered.

The growth of pharmacies has been so great that they had to expand their staff. Only supermarkets, which increased their businesses like mushrooms, could be compared in the growth of their capital with the pharmaceutical sector.

What Mr Brache asks for is in common sense. Salaries have not been increased by the decision of the Ministry of Labor because that institution and its entelechy, the Salary Committee, have never kept pace with the development of the country, nor have they defended the interests of the workers.

It was believed that by appointing a son of Hatuey Decamps to the post, a leader of the Dominican Revolutionary Party, the original PRD, who always raised the issues of distributive social justice, issues close to the workers would be relaunched.

Now it is seen that the business sector senses that with wages as low as those prevailing in the Dominican Republic, companies not only lose talent, but also contribute to social injustice, contradicting the pastoral teachings that they believe they profess.

Haitianization

The Haitianization that the Dominican Republic is experiencing is based on the pillar of low wages that have made specialized construction workers abandon their jobs so that they can be filled by Haitian countrymen, who leave the fields without any preparation to build towers.

It could be said, since it is in full view, that Haitian construction labor has damaged the architectural profile of the capital and Santiago; They have imposed, I have said before, a cloak of mazacote even in the new buildings of the UASD, built during the Leonel regime.

It would also be said that low wages harm everything. The advantage that can be derived from them is that the DR has seen a swarm of small companies called MSMEs and home delivery services grow after the pandemic, which, although they affect traffic, offer better wages.

A journalist commented among friends that while looking for an apartment to buy, he found Haitians, some educated who speak French, Creole, English and Spanish, in the concierge areas and others less fortunate as in the cleaning, construction remnants.

In the end, he continued, when he got the apartment he liked the most, he found that out of four domestic service employees, three are Haitians, one of them a recent arrival because his Spanish is quite broken. Thus, due to low wages, the country continues to fill with Haitians.

Residents in condominiums in the affluent areas of Santo Domingo and Santiago are competing to see which pay lower wages. Haitians, furthermore, do not go to the Ministry of Labor to complain and they are the closest thing to docile people who could work during idle hours.

That the country’s large supermarkets, which have grown like mushrooms in recent years, do not pay wages to their packers, but instead leave that function to customers, is a contradiction to the constitutional text and the biblical message that preaches that work should be paid.

The same supermarket leader who long ago responded to the journalistic question about the lack of wages for the packers with a: “we do not call them”, has been in marriage with the last governments to diversify their businesses with the construction of neighborhoods in the sector official.

Thus, they have created large conglomerates that, if it were in the United States, would motivate Uncle Sam to inquire about their excess profits and tax failures. President Biden, of that country, has demanded that wages be improved and that companies and the rich pay more taxes.

The workers live badly

The workers live very badly now, not because of the Abinader regime but because of the previous ones and those who have opened the doors to immigrants. It cannot be claimed that in two years a government can change the panorama of many years as when the CEA “acquired” braceros in Haiti.

I remember that the workers who worked under the direction of my father, Ceferino Rosa, had their houses. They built them with the help of dad and a “treat” from the other workers. Juaniquita’s husband, dad’s cousin, a shoe shiner in a jacket and tie in Colón Park, had her house.

Dad bought more than 70 years ago in María Auxiliadora two lots that totaled almost 800 meters where the old family house was built and is still standing. The workers were so well off that they didn’t sell the Colon cement bags. I collected them and sold them in Villa Consuelo. My first income.

In my childhood I remember only three Haitians in that neighborhood. One is the French teacher at La Normal, Alfred Viau Renaud, father of the Haitian intellectual and martyr of the April revolution, Jaques Viau; Father Serge Lamothe, the first Haitian Salesian, and Marcelino, the faithful servant of the parish.

Few people remember the workers; They are not mentioned in the sermon of the 7 words on Good Friday that deals with political issues and attacking governments because that generates publicity and names for the sermonists. The workers do not fit in the Cabinet.