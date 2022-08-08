Haitians, Americans and Chinese among the most favored with the 75,388 residencies granted by the DR in 18 months

Living in the Dominican Republic, enjoying the Caribbean sun and the eternal summer, has become a great attraction for retirees, rentiers, investors and professionals and technicians from different areas who are legalized each year with temporary permits or residence.

Between 2021 and the first half of this year, the Dominican Republic granted residencyia definitive, permanent and temporary, as well as non-residence, re-entry and student permits 75,388 people from more than 60 countries.

Great Power Citizens Obtained Residency in the last year and a half, with the Chinese and Americans being the most favored. Also from nations as developed as Switzerland, Spain, Italy and others.

In 2021, 44,147 were granted and in the first half of this year 31,242, according to the records of the General Directorate of Migration. Most of the residences are permanent and temporary, in smaller quantities are the categories of permanent and investment residences.

Migratory Categories: In those 18 months, the largest amount, 27,104, corresponds to temporary residence (RT-9), a permit granted to foreigners to temporarily reside in the country, valid for one year, which can be renewed.

The second largest group is 23,990, which corresponds to a temporary work permit (TT1), which is also renewable when it is shown that the foreigner continues to work in the country.

The permanent residence (RP-I) is the third most granted with 8,527, which is granted to the foreigner who has renewed his temporary residence RT-9 for 5 years.

The temporary residence (RT3) is the fourth most granted with a total of 4,696, residence permit for foreigners who enter the Dominican Republic exclusively for work purposes, with an employment contract and is valid for one year, and is renewable.

Likewise, student permits (EI) are in great demand, in which 2,451 were granted in 18 months; the definitive residence (RD-1) with which 2,675 were favored, is for a foreigner with Permanent Residence who has resided continuously in the Dominican Republic, for a period of ten years or more.

Temporary residence (RT-7) It was granted to 2,184 foreigners, it is the renewal of the expired Temporary Residence card. In less quantity is the ADEI non-residence permit, which favored 886; the residence by investment 796 and Temporary residence for religious (RT-4), which received 1,373. This is granted for a period of one year.

Others are the short-term permanence that only 40 foreigners were granted and the temporary residence (RT-8) was granted to 10.

Haiti and Venezuela

The nationals of Haiti and Venezuela, two countries involved in political crisis and with a considerable exodus of their citizens, were taken into account in the Dominican Republic with their respective regularization programs.

In the case of Haitians, about 240,000 were regularized in 2013, when the President of the Republic, with decree 327-13, instituted “the National Plan for the Regularization of Foreigners to provide a status of documentary legality under one of the categories established in the General Migration Law, No. 285-04, of August 15, 2004.

While in 2021 the current administration of President Luis Abinader approved the normalization process for Venezuelan citizens, which in just over a year has covered some 17,000.

Apart from these plans, in the line of residences granted by the immigration authorities in the last 18 months, are the foreigners with the most residences and work permits received. Haitians with 9,739 and Venezuelans with 6,756.

Citizens of great powers obtained Dominican residence in the last year and a half, the most favored being the Chinese with 3,378 and the Americans with 3,227.

The same developed nations as Italy (1,734), France (1,206), Spain (2,682), United Kingdom (196), Switzerland (422), Germany (819) and others settle on Dominican soil, either as investors, retirees or other lines.

Russia and Ukraine

The nations that have been at war since last February, such as Russia and Ukraine, citizens of both nations have also obtained Dominican residency, although the numbers are not as high. Russia 507 and Ukraine 129.

In Latin America, apart from Venezuela (6,756) and Haiti (9,739), the list of citizens who have obtained Dominican residency includes Colombians (2,572) and Cubans (2,279), followed by Argentines, Brazilians, Peruvians and Mexicans. In smaller numbers are those from Bolivia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador and Chile.

KNOW MORE

Type of residence

Among the different types of residence offered by the Dominican Republic are for retirees, rentiers and investors, who must justify an income amount ranging from 1,500 dollars (about 81,000 Dominican pesos), for retirees; have rental income in their country for about 2,000 dollars (the rentiers) or make investments in Dominican territory for 200,000 dollars.

The amounts to process the residences are varied and we cite the case of residence ‘by investment, which has among its requirements a Letter of Incorporation to the Foreign Investment Program and Certified Proof of Foreign Investment, among others, the payment is about RD$37,000.00 included the medical examination and the deposit of the CEI-RD investment file.

Payment for residence for pensioners, like rentiers, it is about 29,000 pesos. All must meet a series of requirements that are established in the portal of the General Directorate of Migration,

The beneficiaries

The Immigration Directorate in its statistics has a breakdown of foreigners who have received Dominican residence, as an example in the month of March 2022 it was observed that among the Spaniards who received residence there was a businessman, finance engineers and even a vice-rector of a Dominican university. among the Italians and French there are retirees, rentiers and others.

Cubans

The Cubans who occupy a large majority of those who regularized their status with permanent and temporary residence include engineers, journalists, doctors and other professionals. While the Chinese are mostly in the line of merchants.

In the first semester of 2020 these are the residencies granted.