Haitians attack a plane amid protests over insecurity

Haitians took to the streets on Tuesday to protest rising insecurity, turning violent in places like the southern city of Les Cayes, where people stormed the local airport and attacked a plane.

The protests coincided with the 35th anniversary of the 1987 Haitian Constitution and they follow other protests and strikes in recent weeks amid a surge in gang-related kidnappings and growing complaints about Prime Minister Ariel Henry’s inability to confront criminal organizations.

Gedeon Chery, a National Police inspector assigned to the Les Cayes airport, told The Associated Press that a group of people climbed onto the tarmac of the terminal, attacked the plane and then set it on fire.

Images posted on social media showed some people on the plane’s fuselage as the red and white aircraft moved over the runway, and others running across it. Chery said that she did not know why he was attacked.

People also marched through the streets of Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince, where some burned tires.

Violence, particularly kidnappings, has increased over the past year despite the prime minister’s promises to end insecurity.

Along with the violence, Haiti has also been grappling over the past year with the ongoing slow investigation into the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse on July 7 and a 7.2-magnitude earthquake that killed more than 2,200 people in southern Haiti. country last August.