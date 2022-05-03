Haitians continue to flee Port-au-Prince due to gang violence

Several Haitian families have been forced to flee their homes on Monday due to the violence of the ‘400 Mawozo’ and ‘Chen mechan’ (‘Bad Dogs’) gangs, which continue in particular in the ‘Plaine de Cul de sac’, in the north and northeast of Port-au-Prince.

Families with children have abandoned their homes in the midst of this climate of terror, after hearing gunshots, according to testimonies collected by the Haitian news agency AlterPresse.

Haitian Civil Protection warned last week that clashes between gangs in the northern part of Port-au-Prince, which has caused hundreds of civilians to flee their homes, could isolate the city, whose southern area is also controlled by armed groups.

Haiti’s Working Group on Security (GTS) on Thursday “urgently” requested the Prime Minister, Ariel Henry, to declare a state of emergency for a month, following clashes between armed gangs in Port-au-Prince, which left at least 20 civilians killed between 24 and 27 April.

In this context, the Haitian news agency warned that the ‘400 Mawozo’ gang, which is considered one of the most powerful on the island, specializing in kidnapping large groups for ransom, was also operating in the ‘Croix des Bouquets’ (northeast of Port-au-Prince), and attempts to extend its domain.

According to Civil Protection, hundreds of people were forced to leave their homes due to clashes between the ‘400 Mawozo’ and ‘Chen Mechan’ gangs, between Sunday April 24 and Wednesday 27, in the neighborhoods of Butte Boyer, Croix des Missions, Marecage, Mapou, Clercine, Shada and Santo, in the capital of Haiti.

The agency’s statement also warned that a dozen houses were burned in the Marécage and Butte Boyer neighborhoods in Port-au-Prince.

Haiti is going through a crisis situation. Since the assassination of the president, Jovenel Moise, on July 7, the always turbulent political and economic situation in Haiti has been hit even harder. Soon the power vacuum degenerated into a security crisis, with daily murders and kidnappings, especially in large areas of the capital.

In addition, Prime Minister Ariel Henry’s term officially ended on February 7, which has increased the crisis of legitimacy in the country and the economic problems.