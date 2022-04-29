Haitians continue to flee the war between gangs, which already leaves 20 dead

The clashes between gangs that have been taking place in Port-au-Prince since last Sunday continue to encourage the mass exodus of people to escape from the armed conflict that has caused the death of at least 20 civilians between April 24 and 27, according to data from Civil protection.

Hundreds of people have fled from the Butte Boyer, Croix-des-Missions, Pantano and Mapou neighborhoods, which have been a battlefield for five days by the armed group 400 Mawozo and the rival Chen Mechan gang, who are fighting for these territories.

During the fights, the members of the bands looting and burning homes leaving entire families with nothing to wear and most of them are in shelters, while others have settled in makeshift settlements such as the Tabarre City Hall, Radio Commerce (Sarthe), the Adventist Church, Village Ti Baka ( Butte Boyer) or Plaza Hugo Chavez.

Another of the locations where these “refugees” have landed is Plaza Clercine, located a few hundred meters from the front line, where a man who identified himself as Woodens told Efe that he has been on the street for five days.

“My house is in ashes. I have lost everything. We are sleeping on the street” as a consequence of “this war”, against which “the authorities cannot do anything. I have no expectations from the authorities, “we just” want a place to sleep, “he implored.

Similar is the story of Rosmine Forcilus, who fled Butte Boyer with her children: “Hunger is killing us,” but “I don’t want to go back to the area. I want to go live somewhere else.” The same thing happens to Pierre Wilguens, who defines himself as “a war refugee”.

Many fled before their homes were vandalized. This is the case of Iramène Pierre, who since Sunday has been on the street “with the same panties on” and who manages to eat something thanks to the charity of other people.

“The area is at war. Yesterday, a bullet went over my head and I have not died, thank God. I would like to find the financial means to be able to rent a house in another place,” said the woman, whose priority is to put your children safe.

People who have ridden makeshift shelters in Clercine square “are exposed to significant risks”, in particular women and girls, in danger of suffering “gender violence”, according to the latest report of Civil Protection (DGPC) and the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

The text warns that “the conflict could intensify in the coming days and cause new victims”, as well as “additional population movements”.

In this context, access to the north of the country through national highways “could be blocked”, which would isolate all the departments of the capital, since Route 2, which connects the southern departments, remains blocked due to insecurity. persistent.

Since August 2020, the clashes between armed gangs for the control of territories in the metropolitan area of Port-au-Prince have caused numerous civilian casualties and caused the displacement of thousands of Haitians.

In June 2021 alone, 19,000 people had to flee the fighting in the districts of Martissant, Bel’Air and Bas-Delmas, of which 5,500 are still displaced according to data from Civil Protection and the United Nations.