Haitians use the Las Américas airport as a bridge to travel to Central America

Santo Domingo, DR.

In the midst of the events social crisis and politics suffered by the Haitian people, dozens of nationals of that country are using the International Airport of Las Américas, José Francisco Peña Gómez as a bridge to travel to other nations.

A notorious influx of passengers from the aforementioned country lined up, this Friday, in front of the counters of the new Arajet airline, on the second level of the terminal to board and travel to Mexico and other Central American nations.

Foreigners also use Copa Airlines flights to leave the country, Aeromexico, Avianca, and American Airlines to Miami, Florida.

According to data offered by authorities of the General Directorate of Migration in this terminal, in recent weeks the flow of Haitian nationals to countries such as Mexico, Panama, Guatemala, Peru, Ecuador and Colombia has increased considerably.

Haitians enter the country on regular flights that arrive through the terminals of Las Américas and the Higüero, Dr. Joaquín Balaguer, from Santo Domingo from Port-au-Prince.

In the flights from Port-au-Prince that are regularly carried out by the airlines Air Century, Sky Cana and Sunrise Airways, in addition to Haitian passengers, travelers of other nationalities such as Americans and French residents on the island are also arriving.