Haitians Vandalize Monument to Founding Father Jean-Jacques Dessalines

Santo Domingo, DR.

An unknown number of Haitians vandalized the monument to Jean-Jacques Dessalines, the revered leader of independence and founding father of that country, erected in the Monte de Marte park, the largest in the center of the capital, Port-au-Prince, just the day when the 264th anniversary of his birth is commemorated.

The situation comes amid protests against the government of Prime Minister Ariel Henry and a relentless wave of attacks and looting of domestic and foreign property.

Campo Marte Park contains a number of statues of Haiti’s founding fathers, including those of Toussaint Louverture, Jean-Jacques Dessalines, Alexander Pétion, and Henri Christophe.

In this case, which some have described as an act of “profanation”, it is already targeted on guilty, specifically to activists close to the political party Ayiti An Aksyon (AAA), of former senator Yuri Latortue.

For the celebration of Desssalines’s 264th birthday, a a day of cleaning the Place Dessalines, located in the park, but followers of Ayiti An Aksyon reportedly covered the monument with a mess.

“With this gesture, these activists, who claim to express their frustration, contaminate and dirty the memory of the hero of Independence; citizens vehemently denounce this attitude”, writes the digital newspaper Haiti 24 in a chronicle that includes the event.

Among other facts, the Ministry of National Education and Vocational Training reports that at least 20 public schools were vandalized during the protest movements taking place in that country.

Educational facilities affected include those in the Artibonite, North-West and Grand-Anse departments.

All this became known during an evaluation meeting held in the presence of the Minister of National Education, Nesmy Manigat, and the Director General of the Ministry, Meniol Jeune, with the departmental directors.

Of the 20 schools affected by bandit attacks, 16 belong to the Artibonite department.