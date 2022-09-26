Haiti’s corporate power puts situation ‘red hot’

Despite the threats of intensifying the protests as of today, Monday, the Western Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Haiti declared its support for the elimination of the subsidy on petroleum products, which triggered the increase in fuel prices, and demanded punishment for those responsible for riots and looting.

After assuring that he understands the reasons that led the population to take to the streets, he supported a review of salaries, resources for the police and the adoption of measures to protect the private business sector.

The entity, which brings together the main businessmen of the troubled country, also said it “understands”, according to the Haitian media, the government measure to increase the price of oil derivatives.

“The CCI approves the measures taken by the Government to improve the collection of customs duties and understands the decision to eliminate the fuel subsidy to clean up public finances,” they state, in a written statement.

Along with this accolade, the Chamber of Commerce also applauded “the establishment of social programs and accompanying measures to improve the living conditions of the most vulnerable.”

Also, he considers it necessary to provide resources for the proper functioning of the Haitian National Police and believes an upward revision of the minimum wage is “inevitable”.

The business group statement is signed by Laurent Saint-Cyr, Jean-Philippe Baussan, Martine L. Cuvilly, Sandrine Laroche, Christopher Deeb and Geoffroy Handal.

While giving firm support to the government for a measure that has aggravated the conflict situation that is shaking Haiti, the Chamber suggests that the authorities act against the authors of the movements that gave rise to the “peyi lòk” (closure of the country).

“Given that the President of the Government and several important actors of the international community have confirmed that this crisis was the work of political and economic actors identified as the authors of this new “peyi lòk”, we demand that they take the necessary measures against said authors” , read the document issued by the entity.

Numerous private institutions in the country, including banks, were attacked and robbed by demonstrators during the protests.

According to reports, starting today new days of protests and clashes against the authorities are expected, specifically from the transport sector, which has already declared its support for the mobilizations.

Prime Minister’s Proposal

The government of Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry has set three elementary priorities before the United Nations Organization (UN) to achieve, in the short term, a solution to the deep crisis at broad levels that shakes the weak scaffolding on which, under gunpowder and blood, that country is supported.

Haiti’s proposal was read by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship. Jean Víctor Généus, representing the head of government, Ariel Henry, who was absent due to the prevailing insecurity situation in the capital and the Haitian provinces.

Widow blames oligarchy

Martine Moise, the widow of assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, accused the sector of the oligarchy that controls the fuel business and the electricity market for the violence exerted by the gangs, in addition to blaming them for the assassination of her husband on July 7, 2021.

His statement is contained in a three-page document published after a meeting with the head of the OAS, Luis Almagro

learn more

The worried tankers

Access to Varreux.

The Association of Petroleum Professionals (APPE) of Haiti has asked the State to make the Varreux terminal accessible so that fuel stocks can supply all service stations before reopening them with the new prices.

In a letter from the president of the Association, Randolph Rameau, to the Minister of Economy and Finance, Michel Patrick Boisvert, it is indicated that “oil companies have imported fuels and currently have sufficient stocks to supply service stations and their industrial customers ”. However, he says that the blockade of the terminal “does not allow trucks to access it and load fuel for distribution.”