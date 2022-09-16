Haiti’s National Television Station Suffers Attack

The Haitian National Television station has been the target today, Thursday, of an attack perpetrated by violent groups protesting against measures to increase fuel arranged by the Government of Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

They attacked en masse the facilities of the TNH and set fire to three vehicles parked there.

Haiti is once again trapped under multiplying scenes of violence and they extend to every corner of that battered country, continuing like this for the third day in a row, with no interest from the parties in conflict to dialogue and find a way out of the crisis.

The media have been subjected to attack by groups that do not agree with the service of informing the community of the country’s situation.

The National Television of Haiti is one of the most recent victims of the anger of the demonstrators who broke into it in the middle of the day.

Already this week they killed and then set fire to two young journalists covering gang clashes there. They have also attacked radio stations and digital media.

In addition to having attacked the television station with stones, at least it has been reported three vehicles set on fire in the courtyard of the institution.

These groups took to the streets this Thursday, their basic claim being that the Haitian government withdraw the measure to increase the price of fuel.

In effect, they have said that the government provision will only worsen the already very precarious socioeconomic conditions of the vast majority of the population.

After the attack against the television station, a contingent of the Haitian National Police (HNP) intervened to prevent further damage.

In his effort, and in the face of the protesters’ resistance, police officers used tear gas to disperse them.