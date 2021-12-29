Hajime Tabata will announce a new game in 2022, he was director of Final Fantasy 15 and Type-0 – Nerd4.life

Hajime Tabata, the director of Final Fantasy 15 and Type-0, unveiled in an interview that will present the new game from JP Games during 2022.

For the uninitiated, Hajime Tabata has worked on several titles in the Final Fantasy series. He was the director of Final Fantasy Type-0 and Final Fantasy 15, where he replaced Tetsuya Nomura in the process of “saving” a project that was apparently going adrift. In 2018 the Tabata left Square Enix and founded the new studio JP Games, which is currently working on two projects, which will be an evolution of Final Fantasy 15 and Final Fantasy Type-0.

Hajime Tabata

In an interview with 4Gamer, Tabata unveiled its “good intentions” for 2022, stating that JP Games will be able to unveil its new game, a JRPG, over the course of the next year. Among Tabata’s ambitions, there is also the desire to expand JP Games in the videogame business but also in the metaverse, without however offering more details on the matter.

Speaking of metaverse, JP Games announced in May this year Sky Whale, a virtual platform created in collaboration with the Japanese airline All Nippon Airways (ANA), where users can explore digital worlds with friends and family.