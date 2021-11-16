Hakan Calhanoglu provokes Milan again

The exultation during Milan-Inter after the penalty converted he unleashed the anger of the Rossoneri fans on Hakan Calhanoglu. The ex of the derby was booed for the whole pre-match and once scored he retaliated by causing the south curve. Ten days after that goal, the Turkish midfielder spoke about the decision to move from Milan toInter to the microphones of 433.

Inter, Calhanoglu provokes Milan

Calhanoglu began the interview immediately provoking the Rossoneri: “I knew that theInter they were a strong team, also because they have won many derbies against Milan: he won much more than the Rossoneri. I said to myself: ‘Come on, theInter it’s a great choice ‘”.

Inter, Calhanoglu explains his farewell to Milan

Calhanoglu he has nothing against his former team but he felt the need to change the air: “Del Milan I respect everyone, I have a great relationship with the people who are there: I have no problem. But I needed a new challenge and I made the decision together with my family. I am happy to be atInter, a great club that won the Scudetto last year ”.

Inter, Calhanoglu’s goals

Calhanoglu he immediately felt pampered in the Nerazzurri club: “All ‘Inter they are all very nice, Simone Inzaghi he strongly wanted me to join the Nerazzurri, as did the managers. I immediately had a great relationship with the coach, I already knew his 3-5-2 attack. The seasonal goals? My dream is to win everything. I want to raise many trophies and show them to my children saying: ‘I won them with the jersey of’Inter‘. Classmates? I am on excellent terms with everyone, especially with Dumfries And De Vrij. The fans? I knew they expected something from me: if you get here you have to prove that you deserve it and I have succeeded ”.

Calhanoglu he commented on the choice to play with the Turkey: “I was born in Germany but my family came from Turkey, I always had it in mind to play for the Turkish national team. I am proud of this decision, also because they always told me that if I had played for the Germany it would have been easier to get to a big club likeInter or the Barcelona. But in the end I managed it anyway “.

