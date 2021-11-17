Hakkinen warns Max: “Intimidating Lewis won’t work” – F1 Drivers – Formula 1

“In the past I was a boxing partner of Ayrton Senna and rival of Michael Schumacher, two drivers who did not hesitate to resort to very aggressive tactics or maneuvers. There is a very famous photo of me with Michael Schumacher at Spa as we support a clarification on what had happened just before on the track, in which I explain to Michael what I did not like about his defense against me. I can guarantee you that those moves do nothing but give even more motivation to the opponent, perhaps without that intimidation on the part of Schumacher who tried to throw me out I would not have attempted the overtaking which then went down in history in which we also perform the dubbing. against Zonta. This is why I would like to tell Max Verstappen that I don’t think it is a good tactic to try to intimidate Lewis Hamilton “. Like this Mika Hakkinen he gave a key to understanding what happened in Brazil in his column contained in the portal Unibet.

The two-time world champion believes Verstappen’s move in keeping him open steering falls into the repertoire of all pilots: “It’s a simple way to intimidate the opponent and shows when the Dutchman is willing and prepared to push. It is a conduct that can also lead to a collision, in which case you can never predict what might happen “.

In any case, Hakkinen applauds the decision taken by the Race Commissioners of do not intervene with a penalty against Verstappen: “Both cars went off the track and re-entered the track in the same order without being damaged. The Commissioners did well to let it go ”. The former McLaren driver hopes that the championship fight will not be decided by a collision or a penalty: “Victory must be decided by the checkered flag. I pray that Verstappen and Hamilton compete in a hard but fair way, because I don’t want a meeting of the Commissioners to determine the final result of this incredible championship ”.