Haley Bennett and Kelvin Harrison Jr. (‘Cyrano’): “It’s a way of bringing a classic work closer to today’s audience”

Joe Wright goes to the musical with ‘Cyrano’, a contemporary adaptation of the famous work ‘Cyrano de Bergerac’ by Edmond Rostand, which opens in theaters this March 11. Based on the musical by Erica Schmidt, this version offers a modern look through a message in favor of diversity, by having ethnically diverse actors and a protagonist who detaches himself from the long nose of the main hero in the figure of Peter. Dinklage. “It seeks to bring the classic closer to the current public”defends Kelvin Harrison Jr., who plays Christian de Neuvillette.

As with Rostand’s original work, Cyrano de Bergerac (Dinklage) dazzles with his razor-sharp wit in any matchup oratory, as well as his swordsmanship in a duel to the death. However, the gentleman is marked by a physique that does not comply with the conventionalities or the canons of beauty, having dwarfism. Therefore, he represses her love for the beautiful Roxanne (Haley Bennett). Captivated by the beauty of Christian de Neuvillette (Harrison), Cyrano makes a pact for Christian: while the handsome young man conquers the lady with her physique, It will be Cyrano who helps him make her fall in love by writing her love letters. That way, even from a distance, Cyrano will be able to feel the affection of his beloved.

Considered one of the most representative works of the late nineteenth century and a piece that elevated Edmond Rostand as one of the most important French playwrights in history’, the version written by Schmidt and directed by Wright seeks to bring the heroic drama closer to new generations. And, to do so, it is committed to diversity, both by having Peter Dinklage as Cyrano and by having an ethnically diverse cast.

“Both me being part of the film and Peter Dinklage being Cyrano It is an example that Hollywood is seriously betting on diversity. There are so many different elements to make this version closer to today’s audience. and that does not have to exclude any demographic group. Which allows us to connect with our own fears and disappointments with romance itself. […] It is not a story for a particular group, but for all of us.”, defends Harrison in an interview granted to eCartelera.

A feminine look at Rostand’s classic

And that is reflected in the main heroine, Roxanne, a feminine profile that has an innate inner strength. “She, to me, represents female empowerment. She’s a character with power and will. This is a different Roxanne than the previous ones. I’ve really enjoyed this update. It’s also made me more excited because it’s written by a woman, whereas the The original Roxanne was written by a man in the late 19th century, so he wanted to rewrite her story and explore her passions”says Bennett.

Oscar Nominated for Best Costume Design, ‘Cyrano’ is directed by Joe Wright and written by Erica Schmidt. Based on both Edmond Rostand’s ‘Cyrano de Bergerac’ and Schmidt’s own Broadway musical ‘Cyrano’ alongside Aaron Dessner, Bryce Dessner, Matt Berninger and Carin Besser. Starring Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Ben Mendelsohn, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Dolan, Joshua James, Ray Strachan, and Glen Hansard. Exclusive premiere in theaters this March 11, from the hand of Universal Pictures.