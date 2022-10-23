Haley Bennett – Jan 07, 1988 – Age | Biography | Movies | News | Filmography | Awards

For Haley Bennett, 2016 will always be the year her acting career made the big leap to fame. Two renowned jobs have been enough for her face to accumulate covers and posters. Even prestigious filmmakers like Terrence Malick have already counted on her.

Although her breakthrough with the role of Emma Cullen in The seven magnificents It was the switch for fans to decide to remember her name, the truth is that Haley had already been making movies for ten years, and with roles in not entirely unknown films. None of them, however, had counted on her as strongly as the one directed by Antoine Fuqua. Haley was in that remake a woman of arms, full of fury yes, but who fought for justice. And she also had an unmitigated beauty. The other film that has placed the actress at the top of the film scene has been the much-vaunted the girl on the train, adaptation of the literary best-seller. But, unlike the previous film, here the female faces were multiple and their impact on the whole is less.

Haley Loraine Keeling was born on January 7, 1988, in Fort Myers, Florida. She is the daughter of Ronald Keeling and Dorset Bennett, she appears to have ancestors from England, Germany, Scotland, Ireland and Lithuania. The family lived during her childhood in a small town in Ohio and it was in school, at the age of ten, that little Haley began acting in small school plays. When in 2006 the family moved to Los Angeles, where the future actress and singer (in addition to acting, the girl writes songs and poems) entered high school, the KSA agency soon obtained a casting for the film You the lyrics and I the music. Haley got a role in that film, quite important for a debut, in the company of Drew Barrymore and Hugh Grant. The first-time actress was then 19 years old.

In 2008 Haley Bennett participated in one of the best films of her hitherto small filmography. Is about A couple of three, more than nice romantic comedy, with many interesting elements, starring Owen Wilson and Jennifer Aniston. Later, projects with much less impact arrived, where the actress was filming in all kinds of genres, such as horror (3D fears), the weird comedy (kaboom) or drama (Arcadia Lost). In any case, it is verified that he is into criminal films, intrigue thrillers close to terror or with disturbing elements. This has been projects like Deep Powder (2013), After the Fall (2014) or the sinister Kristy (2014), alongside Ashley Greene. And that the actress is not cut when talking about a certain genre: “I am very angry with horror movies for ruining my childhood.”

Little by little his talent was becoming noticeable and he already appeared in blockbuster films, such as in The protector (2014), accompanying Denzel Washington, or already in 2016 in A Kind of Murder, crime drama set in the 60s and with a cast that includes Patrick Wilson and Jessica Biel. Then came the blockbusters where it has shone the most, The seven magnificents Y the girl on the trainand the name of Haley Bennett has begun to occupy the first place of the credits.

just rolled song to song with Terrence Malick himself, a musical drama where he is accompanied by Christian Bale. And it has brand new Thank you for your servicea war trauma drama based on a novel by Jason Finkel.