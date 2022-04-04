Haley Lu Richardson Opens Up About Missing Out On Batgirl Role

Actress Haley Lu Richardson breaks her silence on Batgirl and talks about the experience of missing out on this great opportunity.

Before Leslie Grace was confirmed as Barbara Gordon in the movie batgirl what we will see soon hbo max, there was another option. That option was Haley Lu Richardson. the actress of Multiple and columbus competed for the role with isabella mercedes and Zoey deutch. Now, the interpreter has spoken with The Hollywood Reporter about her new project, After-Yang. In this interview he has acknowledged that he did “everything possible” to get the role as batgirl, but it was not possible. Still, she hopes to one day land the role of a superhero.

«Yes, it was very exciting anyway. And I got a personal email from JK Simmons. that was really nice«, began to explain Haley Lu Richardson about her experience in the casting of batgirl for HBOMax. «Getting the part would have been great, but I told myself that her email means more to me than getting the part. (Laughter) So I tried, but in the end I’m not Barbara Gordon. A shame. I’m trying to think of what fucking superhero I can play right now. They’re not all used, right? Not all have been done«.

There are still many female characters to play on the big screen… don’t lose the towel!

It’s true that some of the major female superhero roles have been portrayed in recent years. However, there are still many other superheroines available, both in the universe of Marvel Studios as in the messy schedule of DC Comics. «My knowledge of dance, my flexibility and my athletic ability must be usedHaley Lu Richardson said, saddened that she couldn’t get the role of Batgirl. «Is there any superhero who is a dancer?«