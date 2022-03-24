half a million new cases in 7 days, the South is the hardest hit. Ordinary admissions are back on the rise – Corriere.it

Of Carlotta De Leo

Infections increased by + 32.4%, deaths (-5%) and intensive care (-9.4%) continue to decline. Cartabellotta: “Vaccination campaign stalled, we need a push not to compromise the reopening roadmap”

Half a million new infections in just seven days (up by + 32.4% compared to the previous week), with a higher incidence of Southern regions, the most affected by the resurgence of the virus. The Gimbe Foundation notes this, in his explains the president Nino Cartabellotta – they indicate that we are in a phase of clear recovery of viral circulationalbeit heterogeneous in the various areas of the country: beyond 1

2 million people currently positive, an average of almost 72,000 new cases a day and a positivity rate that has reached 15.2% ». An increase in infections driven by the new Omicron sub-variant and by a relaxation of restrictions (defined too abruptly by the WHO) which “is reflected on the increase in hospitalizations in the medical area and slows down the decline of intensive care and deaths. To prevent the rise in cases from giving way to a fifth wave (which could compromise the government roadmap envisaged by the reopening decree) – Cartabellotta warns -, it is essential to print a new boost to the vaccination campaign stalled for some time now: increase vaccination coverage and third doses, especially in over 50s, and accelerate with fourth doses in immunosuppressed people “.

The data The monitoring reveals in the week 16-22 March, compared to the previous one, a further increase in new cases (502.773 against 379.792) and a slight decrease of 5% in deaths (924 against 976), with an average of 132 victims per day compared to 139 of the latest survey. Currently positives (1,200,607 against 1,036,124) and people in isolation at home (1,191,183 against 1,027,149) increased by 16%. They go down of -9.4%

intensive care (455 versus 502) while increasing by + 5.9% hospitalized with symptoms (8,969 vs 8,473). You register a net increase in the number of tampons (+ 12.9%): from 2.8 million to 3.2 million. The rate of positivity rises both molecular (11.3% to 13.4%) and rapid antigenic (13.9% to 16.3%) –

The South most affected There is a percentage increase in new cases in all Regions: from 51.6% in Puglia to + 17.1% in Umbria. The Autonomous Province of Bolzano is an exception, essentially stable (-0.6%). The most significant increase recording in the Southern Regions (+ 42.2%), while the smaller one concerns the islands (+ 17.7%). In the regions of the north-west, north-east and center the values ​​are around 30%: respectively + 33.3%, + 31.9% and + 29.7%. In all provinces (except the Autonomous Province of Bolzano) there is a percentage increase in new cases compared to the previous week. The provinces with incidence exceeding 1,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants rose from 17 to 38: Lecce (2,062), Messina (1,629), Perugia (1,587), Terni (1,507), Fermo (1,474), Avellino (1,458), Crotone (1,395) ), Agrigento (1,390), Ascoli Piceno (1,382), Reggio di Calabria (1,382), Vibo Valentia (1,375), Siena (1,373), Grosseto (1,338), Rieti (1,336), Teramo (1,313), Lucca (1,298) , Bari (1.281), Ragusa (1.248), Benevento (1.244), Brindisi (1.242), Caltanissetta (1.224), Latina (1.178), Matera (1.177), Frosinone (1.172), Sassari (1.133), Ancona (1.130) , Potenza (1.111), Oristano (1.109), Macerata (1.105), Massa Carrara (1.080), Livorno (1.078), Arezzo (1.073), L’Aquila (1.064), Caserta (1.062), Foggia (1.055), Trapani (1,035), Enna (1,020) and Viterbo (1,001).

“On the hospital front – says Renata Gili of Gimbe – there is a reversal of the trend in hospitalizations in the medical area which have started to rise (+ 5.9%), while the number of beds occupied by Covid patients continues to decline in intensive care (-9.4%) “. As of March 22, il national employment rate by Covid patients is del 13.8% in the medical area he was born in 4.8% in the critical area. Abruzzo, Basilicata, Calabria, Puglia, Sardinia, Sicily and Umbria exceed the 15% threshold in the medical area, with the Calabria Region reaching 34%; no Region goes beyond the 10% threshold in intensive care. “The number of daily admissions to intensive care is stable compared to last week – adds Marco Mosti of Gimbe: the moving average is in fact at 42 admissions per day compared to 41 the previous week “.

The vaccination campaign has stalled As of March 23 85.6% of the population (50,702,432 people) received at least one dose (+17.006 compared to the previous week) e 83.9% (49,688,458 people) completed the vaccination cycle (+60,028 compared to the previous week) (Figure 10). In further drop

in the last week the number of vaccinations (352,744), with an average of 50,392 administrations per day: third doses were reduced by 16.3% (269,988) and by 23.4% the new vaccinated (18,296). Despite the vaccination obligation, among the over 50 I am alone 4,031 newly vaccinated of this week

(-37.9% compared to the previous one). There are still 6.9 million people who have not received even one dose of the vaccine, of which 2.4 million recovered less than 180 days. Consequentlythe people currently vaccinable are about 4.5 million. «The vaccination campaign is stalled – underlines Cartabellotta – The vaccination coverage rates, in fact, in the last month have registered very small increases. Coverage with at least one dose +0.2 (passing from 85.4% to 85.6%); those with full cycle + 1% (82.9% to 83.9%). Also third and fourth dosthe proceeds are slow (respectively + 3.5% and + 6%) ».

Fourth dose As of March 23, they were administered 47,794 fourth doses. To date, in Italy it is authorized only for immunocompromised people: for the general population at the moment there is no evidence to recommend, or not, an additional booster dose but it is not excluded that, in the context of today’s Aifa session an extension of the audience could be decided, including elderly and frail people. The scientific evidence available is, at the moment, preliminary. “In particular, the results of a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine do not argue in favor of administration in young and healthy subjects due to low efficacy against symptomatic infections – reads the Gimbe report – Pre-print data from an Israeli study are available for the population over 60: fourth dose seems to occur mainly in older people, especially over 80, while it appears modest in the 70-79 year range and low in the 60-69 year ”. 3).