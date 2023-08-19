Half a teaspoon of olive oil a day reduces the risk of dementia by 28 percent

A new study suggests that inclusion olive oil Including it in your diet may help reduce your risk of dying from dementia. As many countries are facing rising rates of disease Alzheimer’s And for other forms of dementia, the study offers hope that healthy lifestyle factors, such as diet, may help prevent or slow the progression of these devastating conditions.

“Our study reinforces dietary guidelines that recommend vegetable oils such as olive oil and suggests that these recommendations support not only heart health but potentially brain health as well,” he added. Anne-Julie TessierFrom TH Chan School of Public Health Harvard: “Choosing olive oil, a natural product, instead of fats such as margarine and commercial mayonnaise is a safer alternative and may reduce the risk of fatal dementia.”

Madness It includes a variety of conditions in which impairment of thinking or memory affects a person’s daily activities. He Alzheimer’sA progressive and fatal disease that affects an estimated 5.7 million Americans, dementia is the most common form of dementia.

This study is the first to examine the relationship between diet and dementia-related death. Scientists analyzed dietary questionnaires and death records collected from more than 90,000 Americans over three decades, during which 4,749 study participants died of dementia.

Result found that people who consumed more than half a teaspoon of olive oil per day had a 28% lower risk of dying from dementia than those who never or rarely consumed olive oil. Furthermore, replacing just one tablespoon of margarine and mayonnaise per day with an equal amount of olive oil reduced the risk of dying from dementia by 8–14%.

healthy diet

Research shows that people who regularly use olive oil instead of animal or processed fats tend to have healthier diets overall. However, Tessier said the study found an association between olive oil and dementia mortality risk. independent of general quality of diet, This suggests that olive oil has properties that are uniquely beneficial for brain health.

“Some of the antioxidant compounds in olive oil can cross the blood-brain barrier, which may have a direct effect on the brain,” Tessier said. “It’s also possible that olive oil indirectly impacts brain health by benefiting cardiovascular health,

Previous studies have linked a higher intake of olive oil to a lower risk of heart disease.

It has also been shown that olive oil is included as a part Mediterranean Diet Pattern Helps protect against cognitive decline.