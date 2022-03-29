Half a Tico mocks “Chepe Bomba” after he cataloged Costa Rica as a “grandparents team”

In the absence of a day to the end of the concacaf Octagon, the Costa Rican national team secured its place in the playoffs and caused Panama to be left unable to fight for a spot at Qatar World Cup.

Many Panamanian journalists have been dismayed by the harsh setback since at the time they took as a fact that they were going to be in the World Cup.

José Miguel Domínguez, better known as “Chepe Bomba”, He is one of the most controversial communicators in Panama and in the last few hours he has been the subject of ridicule after he stated emphatically at the time that his team was going to be in Qatar.

“I see Panama beating Costa Rica, a team of grandparents. His time has passed. Costa Rica did not prepare for the generational change. Panama is today a young, dynamic, fast and orderly squad. The best: Those with experience do not even reach 34 years of age. Let’s go for the historical feat”, was the message of “Chepe Bomba” in January 2022.

Given these words, today the TD Más channel in Costa Rica mocked said publication and left him his dart: “The devil knows more for being old than for being a devil”they wrote in the Tico media.