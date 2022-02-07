Half-figure Zac Efron struggles to survive in the desert in the film’s trailer

The impressive trailer for Gold has finally arrived, the survival film in which Zac Efron, blinded by greed, risks dying in the Australian desert. The release is for March 17th.

After showing you the disturbing photo of Zac Efron with sunburnt face, we can finally show you the shocking and intriguing trailer for Gold, a survival thriller that will debut in Italian cinemas on March 17th and which for the actor was one of the hardest working tests of his entire career. The direction is by Anthony Hayeswho is also the author of the script and has carved out the role of co-star of the film.

Gold’s storyline:

As we told you a few days ago, the processing of Gold was particularly challenging, because the sandstorms that we will see in the film were for real, and the crew and cast really suffered from the heat and had to cover their face, neck and arms in protective cream, in order to avoid making the end of the Nazis ne Raiders of the Lost Ark. Compared to the film by Steven Spielberghere we are definitely ahead in time, to be precise in the future, as the official synopsis of Gold:

In the not too distant future, two wanderers (Zac Efron, Anthony Hayes) traveling across the desert find the largest gold nugget ever seen, and the dream of immense wealth and greed soon takes possession of them. The two concoct a plan to excavate and recover the treasure, and one goes to look for the tools necessary for the enterprise. The other man remains in the desert and is forced to face tremendous adversity: hungry stray dogs and mysterious intruders, along with a growing suspicion that he has been abandoned to his fate.

The Gold Trailer

The trailer for Gold it is really well done and perfectly renders the first subtle and then monstrous anguish of the character of Zac Efron, more and more tested by his stay in the desert. The poor fellow must not only endure the heat and the swirling sand, but also the arrival of a woman (Susie Porter) who begins to watch him and who seems to have the nose of a hound. The latest images are truly creepy, or rather the face of Zac it’s creepy. In any case, even if the film is in color and not in black and white, we cannot fail to make a comparison between Gold And Rapacity from Eric Von Shtroheim, silent film with a splendid and very hard ending in the Valley of Death. Who knows if even Anthony Hayes thought about it …