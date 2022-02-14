Half-happy Italian: “We have to grow. The welcome? I’m not that person “

“Dreaming? It is permissible to do so, but at the moment we are not able to be continuous even during matches. We have to look for that. The ranking is good, but the championship is still long and we have to grow. Today we had a great race, created a lot and allowed only 2 pitches. It was right to win and the goal rewards Sofy who had made a great performance, stained by error. I would have pulled his ears because in that situation he must perceive the danger and unload the goalkeeper, but then he remedied with a goal. Even Duncan could go out in closing. The welcome of the Peak?I’m not that person they tried to label me, I apologized for my wrong communication. I am convinced that I will grow up after this experience, but I repeat: I am not that person. Scoring chances? We wasted the last step a few times, we created a lot against a team that had just returned from a positive period. Odriozola? Since he arrived he has changed a lot, he has become familiar with the environment and has fun. It has an incredible engine, runs 90 ‘effortlessly and is growing fast. Piatek and Cabral? Piatek arrived first and is ahead, he also knows the championship. Arthur is young and has quality, but he needs time and the same goes for Ikonè. Vlahovic’s farewell? I am convinced that this team will continue to propose and grind the game. We made a false step against Lazio, but we left on time by winning two difficult matches. We just have to try to have more continuity to aim for something more important “.