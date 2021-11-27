Half-Life 3 is still in development by a small Valve team, says an insider – Nerd4.life

Half-Life 3 it seems to be again or again in development At Valve, and although it may seem like a joke, it was reported lightly by Tyler McVicker, an insider considered quite reliable as far as Valve is concerned, on which he built a sort of specialization.

Just the reliability demonstrated in the past by McVicker makes us take this rumor into consideration, which however is always difficult to take as true since Half-Life 3 has become a sort of unattainable myth, repeatedly at the center of rumors over almost 20 years but never realized.

On the other hand, the series is by no means dead, as Half-Life: Alyx recently demonstrated, quickly becoming a new benchmark for virtual reality.

Half-Life: Alyx, a scene from the game that demonstrated how the series is still alive

The rumor reported by the insider in question is very vague and also for this reason it is quite safe: “There is a rather small group of developers working on Half-Life 3 at the moment, “McVicker said, and obviously there’s no way to confirm the information in question.

Also according to the insider, Valve would now be committed to other projects, including Steam Deck and more, so much so that it has only a few resources available to carry out Half-Life 3, currently with a very small team.

Described in this way, it seems that the work proceeds almost on a plane experimental, with a group of developers trying out ideas for a possible third installment of the series, rather than a standard production itself. According to several testimonials, on the other hand, it seems that Valve gives some creative freedom to its developers, allowing them to work on the projects they want with a decent openness, which could marry the idea of ​​an experimental Half-Life 3 in development. .