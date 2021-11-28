Half Life 3 may be in development, the first information

It is now a legend, a myth that is repeated over the years without ever ceasing, that of Half Life 3. However, what makes the news that we report interesting is the amount of information associated with it and the fact, concretized in Half Life Alyx, that Valve still believes in the franchise and is willing to get back to developing on it whenever possible. Tyler McVicker, the current name of the previous Valve News Network, has brought some interesting details on the possible next chapters of the Half Life series.

We start by specifying that most of Valve have already lost interest in VR platforms, especially with Facebook which has clearly “won the race” with excellent software and hardware at a low price. For this reason, Valve is now making changes on some of its projects, focusing more on Steam Deck rather than any other VR viewers. In fact, Project Citadel would no longer be a VR game, but it will become a flagship title in the Steam Deck line-up, with shooter and RTS mechanics designed to work better on the hybrid platform.

However, the next VR game in the Half Life universe would be in development, although it is not the highly anticipated third chapter, but Tyler McVicker says that there are signs that could herald its cancellation: first among these the aforementioned disinterest of Valve in VR platforms, the fact that most of the developers of Half Live Alyx are working on Steam Deck, and why development development would still be in the premature stages and there is no concrete story.

The source also reveals that Valve would be working on a new VR headset, although even in this case there are some uncertainties due to the loss of confidence in the type of platform. However, the latest information wants to confirm that Half Life 3 is really in development, with a small development team. This detail, if it turns out to be true, could mean both that Valve has no plans to bet much on the title yet, whether the release times are still a long way off.

What Tyler explains repeatedly is that the company is focusing more on releasing and supporting Steam Deck rather than actually developing games. In any case, it’s not that hard to believe that a direct sequel to Half Life 2: Episode 2 is in development, especially after what was seen in the Alyx finale. Moreover, in the last few months Half Life 2 has received an update and some real details could already herald the arrival of a new title. As always, we advise you to take this information with a grain of salt as there is no official confirmation from Valve. For this reason, stay connected on our pages so as not to miss any updates on these rumors.