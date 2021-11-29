Half-Life 3 would be almost stopped due to Steam Deck, according to an insider – Nerd4.life

According to Valve News Network insider Tylver McVicker, usually well informed about Valve facts, he currently is development from Half-Life 3 it would almost stop because of the Steam Deck. The major teams within the company would in fact be dealing with titles suitable for the new hardware (a hybrid between a PC and a portable console), snubbing the traditional ones.

As already reported, on Half-Life 3 there may be a very small team left, which in any case would struggle to make significant progress and would not even be supported by the company.

McVicker “The question everyone is asking is whether there is a true sequel to Half-Life 2: Episode Two in development within Valve Software. The End of Half-Life: Alyx, for those who haven’t played it, suggests the sequel to Gordon Freeman’s story. The problem is that, currently, there are no major teams that are working on anything other than a few software, tailored to the hardware. Valve is trying to launch the Steam Deck which, as many have seen, has been more successful than expected, so Valve is investing heavily in it.

Half-Life 3, Half-Life 2 Episode 3, and any kind of mouse and keyboard FPS are not in development at Valve. If they were, they would be in the hands of a small number of people, whom superiors would not frown upon because they are unable to generate added value.“

One of the projects in development at Valve may be Citadel, while the others are a mystery at this point.