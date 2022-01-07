Half-Life Alyx on PlayStation VR2? Agreement between Sony and Valve according to an insider

Half-Life Alyx it is considered one of the best titles VR for PC never made so far. As also reported in our Half Life Alyx review, Valve brought the famous franchise back to the scene with a bang, making the most of the capabilities of augmented reality to create a unique experience.

However, the work remained confined to PC devices only, without ever seeing the arrival of a version for PlayStation VR. But with the announcement of PlayStation VR2 things could change, at least according to when revealed on Twitter from Spheshal Nick, founder of the portal Xbox It was. The well-known insider confirmed this possibility by replying to a message from Benji-Sales, expert in statistics and sales data relating to the videogame world.

“I wonder if Sony and Valve will find a deal to bring Half-Life Alyx to PlayStation VR2“, asks Benji-Sales, praising the game, adding that”it would be a win-win deal for both parties“Spheshal Nick then intervened implying that there have already been contacts between the two sides: “As far as I’ve been told, the agreement is there. But I don’t know when it will happen. Could this be Pulcinella’s secret?“.

Considering that the announcement of PlayStation VR2 at CES 2022 is still very fresh, it is very premature to hypothesize a sure arrival of the last Half-Life on the new Sony viewer, so the words of Spheshal Nick must be taken with a grain of salt. Would you like to play Half-Life Alyx on PSVR2?