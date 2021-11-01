World

Half-naked woman comes out of the back of the van (and he gets fired)

Skimpy black dress and dizzying neckline. It is certainly not the outfit with which we are usually surprised by Courier service ringing the doorbell. Yet the young lady protagonist of the video with more than 11 million views, which went viral on social media, does not seem to have had any kind of embarrassment in withdrawing her delivery half-naked. Delivery more precisely collected directly from the back of the courier’s van, picked up by a smartphone and posted on TikTok. The bizarre encounter, however, has cost the driver dearly now fired from the company.

Courier fired for video that went viral

In Florida, a courier was fired after a video showing a woman sneaking out of the back door of her Amazon truck went viral on social media. Images dating back to July 2019, posted on TikTok a week ago, surpassed 11.2 million views. In the video, a young blonde, dressed in a black dress and flip flops, sneaks out of the door and goes on her way while making a call. Unusual images, welcome bread for the teeth of young Chinese social media users unleashed in spicy comments: «The package will be delivered in 9 months. Thank you »commented one user.

Although neither the driver nor the woman were identified, the company spokesperson told Fox News that the driver lost his job as his behavior did not reflect the “high standards we have for our business partners. delivery service and their drivers’. “Allowing unauthorized passengers to enter delivery vehicles is a violation of Amazon’s policy and the driver no longer delivers packages to customers,” he added.

