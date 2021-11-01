Business

Half-naked woman comes out of the back of the van (and he gets fired)

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman49 mins ago
0 11 1 minute read

Skimpy black dress and dizzying neckline. It is certainly not the outfit with which we are usually surprised by Courier service ringing the doorbell. Yet the young lady protagonist of the video with more than 11 million views, which went viral on social media, does not seem to have had any kind of embarrassment in withdrawing her delivery half-naked. Delivery more precisely collected directly from the back of the courier’s van, picked up by a smartphone and posted on TikTok. However, the bizarre exchange of deliveries has cost the driver dearly now fired from the company.

Courier fired for video that went viral

In Florida, a courier was fired after a video showing a woman sneaking out of the back door of her Amazon truck went viral on social media. Images dating back to July 2019, posted on TikTok a week ago, surpassed 11.2 million views. In the video, a young blonde, dressed in a black dress and flip flops, sneaks out of the door and goes on her way while making a call. Unusual images, welcome bread for the teeth of young Chinese social media users unleashed in spicy comments: «The package will be delivered in 9 months. Thank you »commented one user.

Although neither the driver nor the woman have been identified, the company spokesperson told Fox News that the driver has lost his job, as his behavior did not reflect the “high standards we have for our business partners. delivery service and their drivers’. “Allowing unauthorized passengers to enter delivery vehicles is a violation of Amazon’s policy and the driver no longer delivers packages to customers,” he added.

@ patrickhook01

Amazon be different😮‍💨😮‍💨 #fyp #viral #florida #amazon #KFCSecretMenuHacks

♬ CRACKHEAD – iLOVEFRiDAY

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman49 mins ago
0 11 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Shiba Inu Coin Is Scary | The success of SHIB that everyone fears

1 day ago

Intel loses the ‘frontman’ of the new IPUs: Guido Appenzeller leaves after 10 months

18 hours ago

Starting tomorrow, the price increase for car and motorcycle reviews starts, but there is a bonus

22 hours ago

Meta, Khaby Lame like Goku in his new video and Facebook appreciates – Nerd4.life

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button