Half of the first hospitalized by Covid still have symptoms

So far, the long-term effects of the covid-19 are not known. The largest study had explored A study with more than a thousand patients from Wuhan, China, showed that more than half of those first hospitalized for a severe infection of covid-19 they maintain symptoms two years later. Regarding the findings, the author Bin Cao pointed out to Guardian that: “They indicate, for a certain proportion of survivors of covid-19 hospitalized, who, although they may have cleared the initial infection, take more than two years to fully recover.”

The evaluation of patients was carried out at three moments after hospitalization: at six months, one year and two years. On average, the age of those evaluated was 57 years. The general results pointed out that several general health indicators of these people are worse than those of the control population, that is, the one that was not hospitalized for covid-19 severe. The research, published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine, I might be used to learn more about the effectiveness of mitigating treatments for long-term symptoms of infection.

Among the tests that the researchers used were walking tests, laboratory tests and different types of forms, about symptoms, mental health and health-related quality of life. The study found that, two years after infection, 55% of patients tested still reported symptoms. Among these, the most frequent were muscle fatigue or pain and sleep difficulties, regardless of the initial degree of severity of the disease. An interesting finding is that although the number of patients who described having symptoms decreased between the six-month and first-year checkup, there was a slight increase at the two-year checkup.

On the other hand, the research also found that other indicators, such as mental health and the ability to exercise, improved steadily through the two years of evaluation.

Despite the prevalence of symptoms in about half of the population tested, the researchers indicated that most people were able to return to normal activities. This does not mean, however, that studies on the long-term effects of covid-19 must be abandoned. “The negative effect on quality of life, exercise capacity, and health care utilization highlights the importance of studying the pathogenesis of prolonged covid-19 and promoting the exploration of targeted treatment to control or alleviate the condition,” he concluded. the study.

