Half of the MIR 2022 specialties sold out: 22 of 45

Moments prior to the start of the MIR exam.

The second round of the MIR 2022 has ended with the half of the specialties sold out. After 14 days of allocating places, this Friday 100 percent of the places for 22 of the 45 specialties of this callaccording to the Ministry of Health.

In this Friday’s session, in which it was the turn of the order numbers 5,201-5,600 of the Medicine degree, Neurology It has been the only specialty that has been added to the list of complete areas. This specialty has awarded the last of the 157 places offered to the applicant with order number 5,363two days later than in 2021, and has chosen the Arnau de Vilanova University Hospital in Lleida.

One day later, Neurology joins the seven specialties that completed the quota offered yesterday, which were Angiology and Cardiovascular SurgeryDigestive System, Cardiovascular Surgery, General and digestive surgeryThoracic Surgery, Legal and Forensic Medicine and Pediatrics and Specific Areas.

These eight specialties, along with DermatologyPlastic, Aesthetic and Reconstructive Surgery, CardiologyAnesthesiology and Resuscitation, Oral and Maxillofacial SurgeryOphthalmology, Orthopedic Surgery and Traumatology, NeurosurgeryRadiation Oncology, UrologyPediatric Surgery, Endocrinology and NutritionObstetrics and Gynecology and Psychiatryhave sold out of half of the specialties.

What MIR specialties are close to being exhausted?

At the end of the second round of assignment, the Ministry of Health has already assigned 66 percent of vacancies. Besides, five specialties have awarded 90 percent or more places, so they could fill the quota on the next day.

The MIR areas closest to exhaustion are: Hematology and Hemotherapy (94 percent) with nine vacancies; Intensive medicine (90 percent) with twenty places still to be awarded; Pneumology (91 percent) with 13 vacancies; Medical Oncology (97 percent) with four places to be awarded; Y Rheumatology (97 percent) with only two places to be awarded.

In this turn there have been 366 applications for a place, of the 402 applicants summoned to the session. There are two appeals, from the applicant with order number 5,973 who chooses between order numbers 5,268 and 5,269; and the applicant with order number 6,230 who chooses between order numbers 5,597 and 5,598.

There are also four applicants who belong to the shift of people with disabilities. Likewise, there are 40 applicants summoned in this session who opt for the non-EU quota, and three of them do not process their application. 336 places have been allocated, so 2,791 remain. By last, 32 foreigner quota places have been allocated (remaining 51 places) and four of the quota of disability places (remaining 554 places).