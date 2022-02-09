half-yearly maturity also in 2022

TS system, sent every six months also for the 2022.

To arrange the extension of the monthly transmission from the health costs and the decree of the Ministry of Economy and Finance published in Official Gazette of 8 Februarywhich refers to 2023 the redefinition of the calendar of deadlines.

The MEF decree of February 2, 2022 accepts the request of the Revenue Agency of postpone the monthly periodicity of the transmission of health expenses to the TS Systemand goes hand in hand with the extension to 8 February 2022 relating to the sending of charges relating to the second half of 2021.

Consequently, the period for the exercise, by the taxpayer, of theopposition to data entry of health care expenses in 730 pre-filled form 2022. The window will open on February 16th and there will be time until March 15th.

Postponement of one year the change to deadlines for the transmission of health costs for the purposes of preparing the pre-filled 730 form. For 2022 sending to TS system it will continue to be carried out on a regular basis half yearly.

TO extend the obligation transmission monthly of data relating to health costs is the MEF decree of February 2Posted in Official Gazette of February 8, 2022.

The deadlines set out in article 7 of the decree of 19 October 2020 are again postponed:

for the healthcare expenses incurred in the second half of 2021 the deadline is postponed to February 8, 2022 as required by the provision of the Revenue Agency of 28 January;

the deadline is postponed to as required by the provision of the Revenue Agency of 28 January; for the expenses incurred in the first half of 2022 the deadline is postponed to September 30, 2022 ;

the deadline is postponed to ; for expenses incurred in second half of 2022the submission deadline passes to January 31, 2023.

Instead, it is fixed at January 1, 2023 the obligation to sending monthly health care costs.

Reference period Deadline for sending health care expenses TS System Second half of 2021 February 8, 2022 First half 2022 September 30, 2022 Second half of 2022 January 31, 2023 From 1 January 2023 Monthly dispatch

There will be time until February 15, 2022 for the transmission of any data corrections of healthcare costs relating to 2021 and transmitted to the TS System.

From February 16th to March 15th 2022 the taxpayer can instead exercise theopposition to the insertion of the data of the expenses incurred during the 2021 tax period in the pre-filled 730 form.

MEF Decree 2 February 2022 – Official Gazette of 8 February Extension of the deadlines for transmitting data on health and veterinary expenses to the health card system, for the purposes of the pre-filled tax return

There extension granted for the transmission of data on healthcare expenses to the TS System alongside the correction made by the same MEF decree of 2 February 2022 to the rules relating tosending the data of the daily payments from health and veterinary expenses.

An extension which is a direct consequence of the provisions of Article 5, paragraph 12-ter of the Tax Decree 2022, introduced during the conversion into law, which postponed to 2023 the obligation of electronic storage and telematic transmission of the daily fees to the TS System according to standard of the electronic receipt.

By retouching the provisions of article 6 of the MEF decree of 19 October 2022, it is established that until 31 December 2022 the subjects required to send data to the TS System will be able to communicate the will to fulfill the obligations of storage and transmission of payments daily through the Health Card Systemboth for medical and veterinary expenses.

The obligation is therefore postponed to 1 January 2023 to transmit the data useful for the preparation of the 730 form pre-filled by the telematic cash register.