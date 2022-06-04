Halftime: discover the trailer for Jennifer Lopez’s documentary

ON CA-PO-TE! Nothing could add more sunshine to this day than the trailer for the VERY anticipated documentary on the life and career of Jennifer Lopez, Half-time.

The documentary will be available on netflix June 14th and you can be sure that we will be glued to our screens!

” Halftime offers an intimate glimpse behind the curtain revealing the grit and determination that made Jennifer Lopez the icon she is, from her performances on screen and on stages around the world, to her halftime show from the Super Bowl to the recent presidential inauguration. The documentary focuses on an international superstar who has inspired people for decades with his perseverance, creative genius and cultural contributions. And that’s just the beginning. Halftime serves as the kickoff to the second half of Lopez’s life, as she lays bare her evolution as a Latina, mother and artist, taking agency into her career and using her voice for a greater purpose. important “.

In the meantime, we’re going to binge watch all the movies starring our favorite singer!