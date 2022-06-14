“Halftime”: Jennifer Lopez gives herself to an open heart on Netflix

More than thirty years of career. And an impressive performance during the Super Bowl halftime concert in 2020. An event that Jennifer Lopez recounts in a documentary, called “Halftime”, available this Tuesday, June 14 on Netflix. In just over ninety minutes, the 52-year-old American star looks back on the organization of this event. And takes the opportunity to honestly retrace his journey, between successes and failures, under the uncompromising and sometimes harsh gaze of the media.

“All my life, I fought and fought to be heard, to be seen and to be taken seriously,” she warns from the outset. Because for Jennifer Lopez, performing at the Super Bowl is very symbolic. Both as a woman but also as a personality from Latin American culture. “I worked for it and had hoped to do it for years,” she says. Without drawing a dithyrambic portrait of the event.

Because in 2020, in the midst of the anti-racist movement “Black Lives Matter”, Jennifer Lopez had to share the stage with Shakira. “It was insulting to say that it took two Latinas to do the work usually done by a single artist,” denounces Benny Medina, manager of the interpreter of “On the Floor”, herself annoyed by this choice. The documentary shows her in particular on the phone with her one-night friend, regretting having to share only twelve to thirteen minutes of performance. “The worst idea in the world”, she regrets.

An interesting light on a fragmented career

Alongside the organization of this impressive show, “Halftime” also looks back on the success of the film “Queens”, produced and embodied by the singer. A public and critical success for one who has never been spared by the media. “I believed what they were saying, that I had no talent. Neither a good singer, nor a good actress, nor a good dancer. No skills. I had no place. Why not stop, she says. Many times I thought… I think I’ll let go. I had to refocus on who I was and not believe in anything else. »

Again, honesty is key. The documentary does not hide the showered desires of the star’s rewards. Starting with the Golden Globes, where she lost to Laura Dern. Then the absence of Oscar nominations, when she appeared as one of the favorites. But with Jennifer Lopez, mistakes serve as lessons. Like when her career suffered in the late 2000s. Salvation then came from television, where she became a juror of “American Idol”, the American version of “New Star”. A trigger that motivates her to improve her techniques, both in singing and dancing as in comedy.

“Halftime” paints a flattering portrait of Jennifer Lopez but does not turn into hagiography. The star appears there several times without makeup, sometimes angry, and does not hide her disappointments. His fans will find there an interesting light on a fragmented career. The others will discover another facet of the one who has long been considered a diva. Everything is interspersed with excerpts from interviews but also testimonies from those close to her, including comedian Ben Affleck, her companion from 2002 to 2004 and with whom she has shared her life again since 2021.