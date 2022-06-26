Halftime, or Jennifer Lopez’s revenge on the 2000s

Beyond preparing for her Super Bowl concert in 2019, Halftime (available on Netflix) shows that Jennifer Lopez has held her head high for a good part of her career, while she was the victim of media harassment deeply racist and sexist.

Might as well say it right away: I looked Half-time without having any particular affection for JLo, but more because in hot weather, and after spending two hours watching a spy film on the hunt for Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann, I needed to take a breather bit and put my brain down.

Shot just before the pandemic in 2019, Half-time recount a pivotal moment in the life of Jennifer Lopez : as she celebrates her 50th birthday, she is chosen to sing at halftime at the Super Bowl (the famous “half-time”), and could well finally obtain the long-awaited cinematographic consecration thanks to his role in Queenswhere she shines in the role of Ramona.

Obviously, the tone is hagiographic, and JLo glorified, extolled: a popstar at the top of her careerbut also a caring mother, attached to her family life, remained simple and accessible, despite fortune and fame. A portrait of a whole, determined woman who has nothing more to prove…well, almost.

Jennifer Lopez, a popstar who wanted everything

Jennifer Lopez is a career that began in the mid-90s. Very quickly, she says she does not want to limit herself: she wants to play, she wants to sing, she wants to dance, and she will do all that without having to choose.

An ambitious and complete career choice which nevertheless will attract him the scorn and ridicule of quite a few media. Because in wanting to do everything, does Jennifer Lopez have everything good do ? We don’t forgive him anything, nor the few turnips of his filmography (but who in Hollywood can boast of not having acted in any slightly shameful film?), nor his voice often criticized as quite limited and not really interesting.

But what rightly recalls Half-time, is that the media did not ultimately have much to do with JLo’s career choices. What counted, it was to be able to comment on his love lifeto be able to talk about his body, to be able to denigrate his buttocks, most often under the guise of humor. And for a good decade they did not deprive themselves.

At the 1999 MTV VMA Awards, here’s what comedian Chris Rock said of her, for example:

“Jennifer Lopez is here tonight. She came with two limos, one for her and one for her ass. I love Jennifer, but we can’t say thank you enough to her ass. I see Jennifer on TV thanking her mom and dad and her acting teacher. Say thanks to your ass, girl. Say thank you before your ass goes solo, because your ass is the star of the show. »

More recently, it was Ben Affleck, with whom Jennifer Lopez got back into a relationship, who recounted the violence of the remarks against her: “People have been fucking mean to her, all that racist, sexist, cruel horror that’s been written about them, if we wrote it today we’d literally get fired”

In Half-timeJennifer Lopez reacts to the anger of her ex-ex with these words:

“I’m Latina, I’m a woman, I expected that…you didn’t. You expect to be treated fairly. »

Weariness? Rather an acute awareness of the media mechanisms at work when you are a racialized woman from a working-class neighborhood and we don’t apologize. Let’s keep our heads up.

The reflection of the 2000s

These jokes, and the fact that they are addressed to an ambitious Latina woman, therefore appear to reflect a time when, to stick to the standards of beauty, it was better to be white, blond and very thin. Not checking these boxes meant being exposed to permanent attacks whose violence was completely trivialized.

In this sense, Half-time joins the recent documentaries devoted to Britney Spears and her descent into hell, where we see the extent of media and public denigration and harassment that pop stars suffered during the 2000sscrutinized more for their intimate life than for their albums or their films.

Halftime – Netflix

So yes, we can watch Half-time to take in the rhinestones in your eyes and see JLo in rehearsal, in fitting, or at a family dinner at Thanksgiving, but it also allows you to see the extraordinary journey of a popstar full of conviction and who takes his revenge after having taken full teeth for years…



