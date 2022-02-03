Hall of fame Figc, enter Nesta, Conte and Cabrini – Calcio

Nesta, Rummenigge, Conte, Rocchi, Cabrini and Bonansea among the stars of the tenth edition of the FIGC Hall of Fame, the award established in 2011 by the Fondazione Museo del Calcio and the FIGC to celebrate the players who have left an indelible mark in the history of football Italian. Event that last year was not held due to the pandemic.

The awarding commission – which met today – is formed by the president of the Italian Sports Press Union, Gianfranco Coppola, and by Federico Ferri, Xavier Jacobelli, Stefano Barigelli, Alberto Brandi, Ivan Zazzaroni, Piercarlo Presutti, Alessandra De Stefano, as well as Matteo Marani as President of the Football Museum Foundation.

In the presence of the federal president Gabriele Gravina and the general secretary Marco Brunelli, the commission decreed the new members who will become part of the Italian football Hall of Fame: Alessandro Nesta, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Antonio Conte, Gianluca Rocchi, Antonio Cabrini , Barbara Bonansea, Giovanni Sartori, Simon Kjaer (who won the prize named after Davide Astori), Luigi Simoni, Armando Picchi, Romano Fogli, Fino Fini, Vujadin Boskov, who were awarded the Memory Awards.

The jury chooses a winner for each of the following categories: Italian player, foreign player (retired for at least two seasons and who has played in Italy for at least five championships), Italian veteran (retired for at least 25 years), Italian coach, Italian manager , Italian referee, women’s football (category inserted starting from the 2014 edition), and memorabilia (champions of the past now disappeared). During the annual ceremony, the winners deliver a memento of their career which is added to the collection kept inside the Football Museum.