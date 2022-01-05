Hall responds to Belinelli, Milan wins in overtime

Other than an understated Italian derby. Olimpia Milano wins in overtime after a sensational comeback with a 6-0 run in the final. 34 for Belinelli, Hall solves it in the final with 5 points and a recovery.

102-99 the final

THE PREGAR

On the field at 16 A | X Armani Exchange Milano and Virtus Segafredo Bologna. It is the recovery of the thirteenth day of LBA Serie A UnipolSai, postponed last December 26th. Begnin, Baldini and Perciavalle referees.

The hosts recover Davide Alviti but not Pippo Ricci. In addition to the former virtussino captain, Troy Daniels also remains in isolation. Out due to injury Shavon Shields, Gigi Datome and Dinos Mitoglou, Malcolm Delaney also stopped today (details here). Not a Trey Kell member.

These are the 9 available to Ettore Messina: Melli, Biligha, Rodriguez, Grant, Bentil, Hines, Hall, Alviti, Tarczewski.

Sampson, Ceron and Alexander recovered from Virtus Bologna. Out Weavers, Isaia Cordinier and Nico Mannion are not yet ready, Kevin Hervey injured.

These are the 10 available to Sergio Scariolo: Belinelli, Pajola, Alibegovic, Ruzzier, Jaiteh, Weems, Teodosic, Sampson, Ceron, Alexander.

The match will be broadcast live on Rai Due and Eurosport Player / Discovery +.

THE ROSTERS

OLIMPIA MILAN: Melli, Grant, Rodriguez, Tarczewski, Biligha, Hall, Alviti, Hines and Bentil. Plus the young Invernizzi, Trovarelli and Leoni.

VIRTUS BOLOGNA: Belinelli, Pajola, Alibegovic, Ruzzier, Jaiteh, Alexander, Ceron, Sampson, Weems, Teodosic. And the young Barbieri.

INITIAL QUINTETS

Olympia Rodriguez, Grant, Bentil, Melli, Hines

Virtus Teodosic, Pajola, Weems, Sampson, Alibegovic

FIRST FOURTH

Important start for Milan, 8-0 at 7.12 with 4 points in a row by Melli for the Scariolo timeout. The triples of Chacho and Bentil push Olimpia up to the maximum advantage of 14-4 at 5.23, then Virtus enters the game with the triples of Teodosic and Ruzzier. Belinelli and Weems set 17-17 at 1.40. Triple from Devon Hall for 24-21 after 10 ‘.

SECOND FOURTH

Virtus starts relying on Jaiteh in the low post and finds the first advantage at 24-25 with Weems at 8.20. Jaiteh for the +4 that forces Messina to timeout, then 8 points from Chacho and 3 from Grant for a Milan that reaches 35-32. Some disputes from both sides for a very permissive arbitration in the painted, run-up final with the Chacho and Grant bombs for the 50-45. Another triple from Melli for 53-45 (14 points for the Spaniard). 54-45 at the end of the first half, with technical for protests to Teodosic. 9 for Melli, Grant and Hall, 10/17 from 3 for Milan. For the Virtus 10 of Belinelli and Weems, 6/12 from 3, 7 team turnovers, 4 at the start of the match.

THIRD FOURTH

Milan that goes from Jerian Grant, share 10 points touched early and 66-56 at 5.11 after the maximum advantage on 58-47 at 8.13. Jerian again after Teodosic’s 6 and a technician in Messina (69-58 at 3.56). 71-58 the maximum red and white advantage, which also lacks two shots from outside with Hall at 2.09. 5 by Belinelli for the Vu, 4 by Alviti for Olimpia. 75-65 Olimpia after 20 ‘, 16 for Chacho and Grant, 12 for Jaiteh.

FOURTH FOURTH

Fourth that opens with the triples of Belinelli and Bentil (12/21 for Milan), Olimpia who climbs 80 but Belinelli keeps in contact the Vu (80-71 at 7.47). 6/6 for Hines (12 points, 82-71), then Grant crushes a colossal +13 that blows up the Forum. Virtus does not leave the scene, at 4.12 Teodosic puts the bomb of 86-77, the Serbian also makes 2/2 from the line for 86-79, Hall unlocks the team with the new +10 (89-79). Belinelli reaches 26 (10 in the fourth) and is -6. All still open at 2.25. Weems misses the triple of -3, Hines finds the 7/7 from 2 for the +8, Bentil (52 “) finds the +9 from the arc but then spends a foul on Belinelli: 3/3 to 49”, 94-88 . 94-90 at 19 “, Hall is 1/2, Belinelli supports his point number 31, at 12” on 95-92 Grant goes on the line and there is the fifth from Teodosic. 0/2 by Grant, triple by Belineli at 4 “(Milan 1/4 to free in the final). Hall on the second iron. Overtime.

OVERTIME

Chacho misses, Weems finds the jumper for +3 (0-9 the partial), Grant is 2/2 from the line this time and is 97-98 at 4.08. Super defense by Bentil and Hines on Jaiteh, then canceled a basket to Melli that unleashes the anger of the Forum (there was contact before the end of 24 “), but Hall is there for 100-98 at 2.39. Jaiteh 1/2 for 100-99, after two remittances revised at overtime Hall puts 102-99, Weems’ prayer not accepted.