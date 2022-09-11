Halle Bailey, The Little Mermaid, reveals the Marvel hero she would play

actress and singer Halle Bailey, known for being the future protagonist of the live-action of The little Mermaid of Disney, has stated in an interview that he would like to belong to the cast that makes up the entire UCM (Marvel Cinematic Universe). This is a wish that many actors have already expressed given the great expansion that the brand is experiencing.

It had been announced since 2019, three years, but in the 23D this year, it was confirmed that in 2023, Bailey would play Ariel in the live-action that Disney has been promising for years after successes like Cinderella either Beauty and the Beast. This decision has not been without controversy, but the company has gone ahead with the planned plan without worrying about anything. With this premiere, Halle becomes part of the disney universewithin which is Marvel, which has opened the doors to wonder, Will the actress participate in any of the future installments of the heroic scene?

This is the role that Halle Bailey would like to play in Marvel Studios

Although the actress had already denied in the past the rumors that said that she could be among the future casts of the UCM, the new panorama gives rise to ask the question again. Magazine Variety It has been the first to do it, to which she has given a complete answer that has satisfied many.

Halle Bailey replied that she would love to represent any Marvel superhero, according to her “it would be just fantastic”. But there is a superhero in particular that he especially likes, and that is storm of the X Men, formerly played by Halle Berry. The mutant with blue eyes, white hair and enough power to alter the weather, is one of the characters who could soon become part of the multiverse.

Storm in Marvel Comics.

Now that the rights to the X-Men belong to Marvel Studios, this would mean that the entire X-Men saga, with its dozens of characters, will be adapted and introduced in the MCU. At the moment this is only a wish of the actress, but who knows if the future of the X-Men could have a place for the actress.