Halle Belly steals the looks with her brilliant and very expensive look

Once again, the actress Halle Berry surprises his audience again, now by showing that good taste and plunging necklines have nothing to do with age. And it is that, the protagonist of “Catwoman” impact with a luxurious and very expensive look.

And it is that, for the occasion, the Hollywood actress wore a jumpsuit with long sleeves and a flared cut at the bottom, decorated with sequins in shades of gold champagne stylewhich as a hallmark had a pronounced neckline at the front.

It is presumed that this exclusive design of the AMEN signature It has a value of 70 thousand 300 Mexicans. The 55-year-old star dazzled her followers with this outfit, who have not stopped admiring her good taste and glamour, which she complemented with accessories that highlighted her beauty.

The renowned actress of tapes like “X-Men” complemented the spectacular outfit with 18-carat rose gold rings with diamonds by Pasquale Bruni, the preferred jewelry of other celebrities such as JLo, Lady Gaga and Rihanna.

In addition to the fact that the actress also used a beautiful design of double ring earrings, in golden gold, which have an estimated price of 8,500 pesos.