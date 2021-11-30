Halle Berry, after Bruised there is the agreement for other films with Netflix

The much-heralded directorial debut of Halle Berry has finally arrived and after unveiling at the Toronto Film Festival, Bruised has become available on Netflix to all subscribers of the streaming platform. A debut film that has conquered many, becoming immediately the most viewed title of the week in the United States and second globally, with approximately 47.7 million hours viewed in its first five days.

Bruised, Halle Berry in the ring in the directorial debut of a film not hers

And above all it seems to have conquered the same Netflix that has decided to secure the services of new director also for the future. In fact, one was signed between the parties partnership which involves the production and participation of Berry in an unknown number of films for the streamer.

These are the words of Halle Berry:

“The Netflix team has not only been collaborative and creative, but extremely passionate and it has been a pleasure to work with them. I’m extremely grateful for the partnership and can’t wait to tell more stories together ”.

Meanwhile, those of the next Netflix movies that will see her appear in the cast, like the action Our Man From Jersey, where he stars opposite Mark Wahlberg, and sci-fi The Mothership. Confirming a feeling with science fiction that he had already shown by participating in the next one Moonfall by Roland Emmerich.

Moonfall, the first photos of Roland Emmerich’s sci-fi blockbuster

“There are few people with careers like Halle Berry, – he has declared Scott Stuber by Netflx. – She is an award-winning actress and producer and, as audiences saw last week, she is an incredible director. We are thrilled to be in his corner as he brings so much power in front of and behind the camera in Bruised, and we can’t wait to tell more stories together. “.