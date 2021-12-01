Halle Berry, after the success of Bruised, other projects with Netflix

Bruised, Halle Berry’s directorial debut also protagonist, is enjoying it on Netflix: the star has signed a long-term contract with the streaming giant.

It has been available on Netflix the film Bruised, directorial debut of Halle Berry, which is also the protagonist: the results in terms of views have turned out to be so satisfying that the giant of streaming has decided to sign the actress for other projects, which she will also take care of as a producer. A nice relaunch for Halle. But how did Bruised actually go?

Bruised with Halle Berry, the reasons behind the partnership with Netflix

Available in Italy from November 24 on Netflix, Bruised – Struggle to live, directed and performed by Halle Berry, it turned out the most watched movie on the platform in the last week in the States, as well as the second most viewed English-language film in the world, with views of 47,700,000 hours in the first five days. It can be said that Bruised, for the kind of independent work it represents, would probably not have been seen so much had it been distributed in the hall, partially confirming several voices in the American environment that give the “medium” budget film best suited to streaming services. The question is still largely debatable, but in the meantime it is certainly true for Halle.

The star had already chosen Netflix, because in the near future it will appear in two films for the platform: the science fiction The Mothership by Matt Charman (of which he is the interpreter and co-executive producer) e Our Man From Jersey, alongside Mark Wahlberg. These are not yet the projects that the new contract refers to, and we don’t know if Halle will still try his hand at the camera. However, it now seems very likely that it will happen, given the welcome given to Bruised.