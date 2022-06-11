Halle Berry and her intense martial arts training

Photo credit: @halleberry/Instagram

He is 55 years old but he high level training performing Halle Berry makes it clear that the body has no age. Or at least his. After working his ass off (including wounds) preparing her movie for Netflix, brutalizednow Halle has surprised us by sharing a strength training that is based on martial arts movements. The actress and winner of an Oscar has shared it on the Instagram account of re-spinthe health and wellness platform founded by Halle to provide broader access to health and wellness content and products through inclusion and conversation.

In the video we can see Halle Berry doing martial arts training with her personal trainer Peter Lee Thomas. “The personal training was a natural progression that coincided with my martial arts practice. I decided to train others while simultaneously competing as a professional wrestler. It was my way of giving back and perpetuating the teachings of all my teachers and coaches,” says Peter.

“The push kickalso know as “teep”as used in Muay Thai (thai boxing), it’s a great tool fitness. No weights or machines required! Let’s go!” Peter comments in a comment made on the same video.

What is push kick?

The pusk-kick refers to a special kick, which will have a great effect to create distance with the aggressor. It is impacted with the sole of the foot or heel, in the middle of the aggressor, and is strongly pushed implying all our weight forward. Also known as push kick or stopkick It is usually used when the aggressor comes with moderate inertia to attack us.

Benefits of Muay Thai



Muay Thai is within the Mixed Martial Arts and is based on a combination of techniques between legs, knees, arms and elbows. Thanks to the need to receive and kick, muay thai It is excellent for toning the legs..

We are talking about an exercise where Works at both aerobic and anaerobic levels. Martial arts such as Muay Thai allow you to obtain advantages at the cardiovascular level. It is an exercise that allows you improve the performance of the lungs and for the heart.

In addition to physical, Muay Thai also has benefits on a mental level since great mental agility is needed to think what technique to use against the opponent and it also helps to reduce anxiety levels.