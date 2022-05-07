Halle Berry and her strength training with stools

Photo credit: cliff watts

In August he will turn 56, but Halle Berry she has the physical health of a twentysomething. How did she get it? Following a healthy and balanced diet and an exercise routine that includes boxing and skating. However, if you want to know how to have the body and the strength and power of the Oscar-winning actress, Start following the RE-spin account on Instagram, the wellness and healthy community that Halle created some time ago.

This platform is aimed at women and men who want to acquire healthy lifestyle habits without neglecting the spiritual connection with our bodies. Together with personal trainer Thomas Lee Peterson, Halley has created a section called ‘Fitness Friday’ where every Friday he uploads a video of both of them training. On this occasion he played strength and both have shown that no gym is needed to carry out a training session. Two stools is all you need.

As you can see, With these exercises, not only strength is trained, but balance also comes into play.. Although the key to Halle Berry’s toned body is having touched almost all the sticks at a sports level. Yoga, boxing, surfing, scooter…

In fact, for one of her latest projects in which she gave life to a boxer, the actress herself confessed that she had been physically preparing for more than two years.

A workout worthy of a Hollywood star

“It’s not a joke, I trained for about two and a half years. I had to learn Ji Jitsu, Taekwondo, Muay Thai, wrestling, judo, boxing, Kichboxing…“, commented the actress who had the help of Valentina Shevchenkoa martial arts professional.

During training, the fighter hardly touched her because I was afraid of hitting her and hurting her. However, after Berry’s insistence and emphasizing that she should know how to react to blows and know how they feel in order to achieve a good performance, Valentina ended up agreeing. Outcome? From the impact, Halle broke two ribs.

However, and despite the impact, the actress continued as if nothing happened to don’t compromise shooting dates. It was not until they finished shooting, three days later, that she confessed that the impact hurt her. “When we finished filming I told everyone, and I went to the hospital,” she explained.

Some limits that the actress admits not to cross often, but that for this role she considered necessary to exceed.